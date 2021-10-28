Photo Credit: Travel Noire
TN Picks: 10 International Hotels And Resorts To Check Out As A Single Person
While it’s nice to see photos of your friend’s baecation on your newsfeed, why can’t you have a little fun at a resort or hotel as a single person?
There are international resorts offering plenty to do, from formal, sit down dining, to clubs pumping music well into the early hours. Then of course, there are the expected amenities like swimming pools and, where applicable, proximity to the beach.
Who knows, the sparks might fly between you and that sexy guest you met while swimming. Will that lead to a one time hookup, or something more serious? Time will tell.
But if you don’t want to hook up with anybody in any context, that’s fine too. Traveling solo has many advantages, the top one being that you can center yourself without considering somebody else.
Embark on a single person adventure by checking out these 10 international resorts and hotels.
1. Hedonism
Disney it isn’t. While Hedonism in Negril, Jamaica tends to draw couples, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for you as a single person.
You might actually have more fun here alone than with a partner. Want to go to a themed party, play water volleyball nude with other guests, or check out the Romping Shop Playroom, which is open to couples, single women, and select men? Live your best life.
There’s a dispensary on site called HedoWeedo, selling 100% Jamaican-grown cannabis products.
You have the option to enjoy them in a designated lounge, on the beach, or in your room.
Not a fan of smoking? All good. The dispensary also sells tinctures and topicals.
2. Royalton Chic
Located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, this adults-only resort offers “320 luxurious guestrooms, from luxury Junior Suites to exclusive Presidential Suites with breathtaking views of the gardens and ocean.”
If you’re a foodie, there are several restaurants here to satisfy whatever craving you have, be it a snack, or a gourmet dinner. There are also six bars offering 24-hour beverage services.
If you dig themed parties, they are offered weekly by the pool and on the beach.
3. Temptation
Temptation is another resort with a name that makes it clear it’s only for a specific kind of guest.
Couples and singles alike who are 21 and over can relax and party within this Cancun resort. If you aren’t shy, there are designated areas to be topless, and when night descends, head over to Bash, which is effectively the nightclub on site. Mingle with other guests or have fun alone.
Let’s be clear what the “playground” at Temptation permits. While revelers there have less inhibitions than in other areas, don’t get too carried away, as actual sex is prohibited.
4. Casa Angelina
Heading to Italy? Casa Angelina is a boutique hotel that, unlike the others on this list, beckons guests with the promise of calm rather than rowdy entertainment. That said, you’ll be nestled in the legendary Amalfi Coast, so it won’t be difficult to find the parties if you want to.
In order to inspire calm, there’s a muted color palette consisting mostly of white. There are 42 suites and, unsurprisingly if you know this region of Italy, you have to walk up a lot of stairs to get to them.
Enjoy a dip in the pool, arrange for a boat to the nearby island of Capri, and welcome nightfall with a limoncello mojito.
5. Carvi Beach Hotel
This hotel is in The Algarve, specifically Lagos, and overlooks the Praia Doña Ana beach.
Alessandra’s Lounge Bar opens out to the beach, offering light meals, snacks, and drinks. There is also the rooftop eatery, Luca’s Restaurant, with uninterrupted sea views.
The suites have double, triple, or twin beds, with balconies offering sea views. The larger suites have living areas, and there’s air conditioning, so you can be comfortable in the height of summer.
If you’re going to The Algarve, you should know that it has fantastic seafood, so take advantage of that.
6. St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort
Located in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, this elegant resort offers guests access to the pristine, Bahía Beach.
Enjoy access to the pool, fitness areas, and the alfresco restaurant on site called Seagrapes.
Enjoy authentic Puerto Rican cuisine among other options, while the sea breaks on the sand, and the breeze courses through the palm trees.
If you want to venture out to parties, you’re just a 30-minute drive from San Juan.
7. Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza
Ibiza is a party island, and that same vibe exists at this resort, which sometimes hosts concerts.
There are two large swimming pools, a private beach, and several sites to eat. The Sky Lounge, seen above, is elegant and spacious, and the views are to die for.
To balance out all the partying, Ibiza itself has a full menu of less intense activities like kayaking, biking, and golf. You might also want to eat at a tapas bar and support the local creatives by visiting an art gallery.
8. Cap Juluca
This peaceful jewel on Anguilla has something for all guests, and as far as accommodations, there are rooms, suites, and villas with pools.
You can enjoy the privacy of a villa, while having access to elite resort amenities. First, there’s the pristine beach, the restaurants, and activities for the active guest like golf, scuba diving and sailing.
9. Leo Trippi
Winter is on the way; have you ever wanted to experience Switzerland on your own?
Leo Trippi has a collection of chalets and apartments clustered together in the resort areas of Andermatt, St. Moritz, Gstaad and others.
They also have rental properties in the Italian Alps, The United States, and the French Alps.
Some accommodations are self catered, and you’ll always have access to a local point of contact who can guide you during your stay.
Get ready to ski, ice skate, or enjoy a peaceful walk through fresh snow.
10. Hotel Bel-Air
Live like the Fresh Prince in this posh hotel dripping in luxury from top to bottom.
This hotel is rich with history, having opened in 1946. Now, like then, it attracts the Hollywood elite.
While you don’t have to be an A-lister to stay here, be prepared to splurge. Rooms start at about $1,000 per night, and go considerably north of that over the festive season.
The focal point of the hotel is, of course, the oval shaped pool, where you can get in your morning laps.
Another way to unwind is to arrange a spa day, which can be customized based on your needs.