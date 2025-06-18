The Caribbean just got a lot more glamorous thanks to celebrity‑owned vacation homes, and if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live like a star for a week, here’s your ticket. A few high-profile names have opened the doors to their private island escapes and luxury hideaways.

According to the New York Post, these stars are giving travelers rare access to some of the most coveted real estate in the region. These celebrity-owned Caribbean stays provide immersive experiences in design, comfort, and location. They are also shaped by the personal style and sensibilities of the celebrities who own them. Here’s where to book if you’re ready to vacation like you mean it.

Diplo’s Jamaican Jungle Paradise

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Diplo spent seven years creating his private retreat, Pompey, in Port Antonio, Jamaica. This jungle hideaway brings together natural elements with high-design aesthetics. It also features a professional recording studio that has produced over 100 songs.

The studio includes a polycade and a ping pong table made from reclaimed Mexican wood, perfect for creative breaks. Pompey guests receive a unique perk of access to some of Jamaica’s finest organically grown cannabis from local Port Antonio farmers. The property opened to the public last year with rates starting at $100,000 per week.

Richard Branson’s Exclusive Island Estate

Sir Richard Branson’s Branson Beach Estate on Moskito Island offers an even more exclusive retreat than his famous Necker Island home. The estate boasts an ideal location, sitting on a dramatic outcrop with sweeping ocean views. It features three villas connected by treetop walkways and accommodates up to 22 guests.

New for 2025, visitors can book individual villas starting at $20,000 per night instead of renting the entire estate at $51,000 nightly. The property showcases Branson’s commitment to sustainability with a glass recycling machine that transforms bottles into sand for the island’s beaches. Guests enjoy private pickleball courts, direct ocean access, and personal water sports instructors.

Christie Brinkley’s Beachfront Sanctuary

Supermodel Christie Brinkley has owned Lucky House, a three-bedroom beachfront estate at COMO Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, for nearly two decades. She celebrated her 70th birthday at this stunning property last year. The property was built in 2003 and has been available for rent since 2004. Lucky House features a newly upgraded outdoor deck and pool area complemented by the pristine surrounding beaches.

Pending Brinkley’s approval, guests can rent Lucky House year-round for $12,000 to $18,000 per night. All COMO Parrot Cay rentals include a private butler and access to the resort’s world-class spa and exclusive beaches. These services allow guests to enjoy the ultimate celebrity-owned Caribbean vacation stay experience.