You don’t have to have a United States passport to experience the Caribbean’s stunning islands. If you consider American territories that are islands off the mainland, travelers with no passport can experience a tropical getaway filled with sun, sand, and Caribbean charm.

Of course, the U.S. Virgin Islands are the perfect loophole destination for this type of trip. Puerto Rico is another option for a Caribbean escape. Just be sure to visit during the right time of year to avoid hurricanes. If you’re sipping a rum punch on the beach at one of the destinations below, it might be just what you need.

St. Thomas

Walter Bibikow / Getty

Just like the two other U.S. Virgin Islands on this list, St. Thomas, a United States territory in the Caribbean, doesn’t require a passport to visit. St. Thomas stands out from St. John and St. Croix because it’s known for its luxury and premier shopping scene. It’s also home to Coral World, a fun “ocean park” where visitors can learn about the Caribbean’s marine life, view animal presentations, interact with sea critters, scuba dive, and kayak with dolphins.

Best For: Families, shopping enthusiasts, luxury-lovers, and nightlife

Best Time To Visit: Winter through spring, from December through June

St. John

cdwheatley / Getty

A 15-minute ferry ride away from St. Thomas is St. John, a nature lover’s paradise. You’ll experience some of the Caribbean’s renowned natural beauty on the smallest of the three central U.S. Virgin Islands. Over 60% of St. John is the Virgin Islands National Park. The island also offers 25 hiking trails to explore, snorkeling at Watermelon Cay, and sunbathing at Trunk Bay beach.

Best For: Nature lovers, families, couples, those wanting a tranquil Caribbean getaway

Best Time To Visit: From December through June, particularly from April through June

St. Croix

Glowimages / Getty

St. Croix is the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands and offers everything travelers love about the region. There are beautiful white sand beaches with turquoise waters. Expectedly, there are also stunning views, snorkeling, hiking, and Caribbean charm. Rich in history, St. Croix visitors should walk the cobblestone streets of Christiansted and learn about how the island protected itself from pirates at Frederiksted.

Best For: History buffs, those who want to experience the Caribbean with European influences

Best Time To Visit: Winter through spring, particularly April and May

Puerto Rico (Main Island)

Ana Toledo / Unsplash

Puerto Rico is a must-visit destination in the Caribbean for no-passport travel. It is ideal for all types of travelers, from solo vacationers to those in larger groups. Puerto Rico’s Caribbean feel is derived from its location in the Caribbean Sea, its tropical climate, the stunning beaches, the diverse blend of cultures on the island, and the inviting hospitality and guided tours.

Best For: Friend groups, families, solo travelers, couples, those seeking cultural experiences

Best Time To Visit: Winter through spring, from December through April

Vieques, Puerto Rico

Jean-Lui Piston / Unsplash

This island off mainland Puerto Rico’s eastern coast is one of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking locations. While the Caribbean is mostly known for the natural wonders of its beaches, Vieques is home to Mosquito Bay, one of the brightest bioluminescent bays in the world. Travelers may find a trip to Vieques a quieter and uncrowded Caribbean getaway than San Juan on Puerto Rico’s main island.

Best For: Nature lovers, solo travelers, those seeking rest and relaxation

Best Time To Visit: Winter through spring, from December through April

American travelers can still visit various tropical Caribbean islands if traveling without a passport. However, if you don’t have a passport, check which travel and identification documents you may need to make your trip a reality.