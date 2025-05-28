Chef Kwame Onwuachi is bringing his highly praised culinary palate, flavors, and finesse to Las Vegas.

The James Beard award-winning chef behind New York City’s Tatiana and Washington, D.C.’s Dōgon will spearhead a Caribbean steakhouse at the SAHARA Las Vegas. A press release notes that the restaurant, Maroon, will open later this year on Sin City’s iconic strip.

Onwuachi is consistently inspired by his heritage and roots spanning the Black and African diaspora. The Top Chef and Chef’s Table star is also an author, having written My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef and the memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef. Moreover, the culinary titan is behind the annual “The Family Reunion: Presented by Kwame Onwuachi,” hosted by the Salamander Resort in Middleburg, Virginia.

Onwuachi noted his excitement about Maroon in a late May Instagram post. He also noted the history behind the forthcoming Caribbean steakhouse. He said, “Maroon is inspired by the Maroons of Jamaica, who escaped slavery and built thriving, independent communities deep in the mountains. This space is about resilience, flavor, and freedom on every plate. It goes without saying that an Afro-Caribbean restaurant is long overdue on the Strip.”

What Else Is There To Know About Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Maroon On The Las Vegas Strip?

Maroon will be Onwuachi’s first brick-and-mortar culinary venture on the West Coast. The specific opening date is currently undisclosed to the public. The chef’s forthcoming Caribbean steakhouse will replace Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, which closes this June.

“We have closely followed Chef Onwuachi’s career and deeply admire the significant impact he has had in New York City and Washington, D.C., where he has redefined the dining scene with his acclaimed cuisine,” said SAHARA Las Vegas General Manager Paul Hobson. “At SAHARA, he will connect with a whole new audience, and we are honored to welcome him.”