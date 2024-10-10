In all its years of creating original content, rarely has Netflix seen a response like the one that came from Squid Game. The Korean series arrived on the streamer in September 2021 from the mind of Hwang Dong-hyuk; in its first four weeks, the dystopian story amassed 1.65 billion viewing hours according to Giggster. Initially, Squid Game was meant to be a movie but the creators decided it would be more impactful in a series format, and audiences clearly agreed. If you somehow missed season one when it landed, now’s the perfect time to play catch-up before the second installment hits Netflix in December.

Dong-hyuk’s hit series is set in South Korea, where citizens are given a chance to win $45.6 billion won while competing in what seems like simple childhood games. However, they quickly realize that losers are brutally murdered, and each death adds more money to the final prize pool. Along the way, some take a risk and learn that killing others isn’t frowned upon and chaos ensues as players turn their back on each other. Audiences were first intrigued by the dramatic storyline, but now some are hoping to visit Squid Game filming locations in real life.

‘Squid Game’ Filming Locations Will Make You Want To See South Korea

Crews captured the beauty of South Korea nicely in the foreign series, which was mostly shot in the country’s fifth biggest city, Daejeon. Seoul and Incheon provided city landscapes when necessary, and beautiful Namsan Mountain Park served as a filming location too. The latter is where Seong Gi-hun and Kang Sae-byeok are set free after the Squid Game vote takes place. Elsewhere, episode six includes a mention of Jeju, known as the “Hawaii of Korea.” It’s home to lush forests, volcanoes and beautiful white beaches, but on-screen viewers are actually looking at Seongapdo Island, an area that’s mostly home to local fishermen.

Sets Were Constructed in the City of Daejeon

(Drew Bae/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Any game scenes from season one were filmed in the Korean city.

Best Time to Visit: To fully appreciate nature in Daejeon, plan your trip between late May and September.

Transportation Options: Bus, metro and taxis are all reliable and efficient ways to get around.

After production wrapped, many of the sets used for Squid Game were taken down. However, the giant doll from episode one can be found at Seoul Olympic Park for the perfect photo opportunity. Though it’s hard to find exact filming locations for the Korean show, plenty of other projects have used Daejeon’s beauty as their backdrop. Among them are Train to Busan, New World, The 8th Night and Mr. Sunshine.

Things to Do: Visit the animals at Daejeon O-World, wander through Uam Historical Park and pick up some knowledge from the National Science Museum.

Where to Eat: If you’re craving Italian while in Asia, you can find it at Nuovo Napoli. When you’ve got a giant doll-sized appetite, be sure to head to Vesta Buffet!

Where to Stay: The Lotte City Hotel is a top-rated best seller in Daejeon, or The Empress Hotel offers breakfast with your stay.