Netflix subscribers may have already encountered the trailer for the streamer’s latest entrant into the spy thriller genre, titled Black Doves. The series, which premiered on Dec. 5 (with a staggering 95% percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes), has already received a renewal notice for a second season, making it one of the most exciting shows to join the Netflix roster in recent memory. As you may have guessed from the stacked cast of English-born talent, the stunning backdrop of the initial release trailer and the previous work of series creator Joe Barton, Black Doves was shot on location in London, England. As such, the series carries viewers through some of the most picturesque locations in the entire country, including historic architecture, gothic churches and diverse cultural attractions.

Those sitting down to binge their way through the six hour-long episodes of Black Doves will surely feel their heart racing from the intense action of the on-screen espionage. Others may find themselves pining for a stroll through England’s Buckingham Palace after watching the show and reaching for their credit card to book a flight. If this sounds like you, our comprehensive guide will help plan your next trip to London, highlighting the best restaurants, hotel stays, day trips and excursions to take during your stay. With any luck, you can even avoid being pistol-whipped by a smokin’ hot spy long enough to experience a few must-see tourist attractions and shopping centers.

London, England

Key Scenes: Numerous indoor and outdoor shots all around the city, including those that take place in front of historic buildings like the Tower of London and the National Gallery. Some fans have specifically called Black Doves an homage to London, citing its frequent highlighting of the local metropolitan ecosystem.

Best Time To Visit: The best times to visit London include mid-spring and mid-autumn when temperatures are at their most mild and pleasant. The UK is known to have freezing rains through the dead of winter and dull, humid summers which can significantly hamper your enjoyment and curtail many seasonal activities. May and October are generally regarded as the best months to plan your trip.

Transportation Options: London is widely known for its accessible public transportation, which offers numerous modes of traversal sure to help you get around the city in style. Those looking to stay local can rely on buses, trains, cable cars and even ferries, while others seeking an experience off the beaten path can rely on taxis, Ubers and day rentals to get around.

Though Black Doves has been hailed as an extremely London-centric show, the brand-new Netflix outing has not yet become the subject of its own production tour. Still, those seeking a comprehensive guide to the show’s locations are welcome to perform their own self-guided tour across England’s thriving capital city. If TV and film tours are your main concern, you can still find a myriad of guided tour options for projects including Downton Abbey, Ted Lasso, Doctor Who and many different Harry Potter excursions. While exploring London, potentially under the watchful eye of Black Doves operatives, be sure to check out local favorites including the British Museum, the London Eye ferris wheel and the thriving Borough Market, where local vendors sell seasonal goods.

London is widely regarded as the cultural epicenter of the entire UK, offering tons of vibrant history, delicious meals, and scenic views. First-time visitors are always encouraged to check out Buckingham Palace, the Natural History Museum and London’s luxurious Sky Garden. Repeat visitors may be better suited to traveling outside of the city for more adventurous views, such as Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Wimbledon Castle and the Chessington World of Adventures Resort. Any way you slice it, London is a beautiful location perfect for a solo traveler, group of friends or the whole family.

Things To Do: Whether you’re a Black Doves super fan or not, you’ll surely find many jaw-dropping moments and photo opportunities all over the city. In addition to London’s thriving film and television industry, the capital serves as home to some of the finest museums in the country, displaying treasures from all over the known world. London also boasts a popular nightlife, with packed bars, pubs and clubs for you to explore. Sports fans will surely find the city to be a welcoming home, as Londoners are known to take their soccer (football, in their own terms) quite seriously. If you’re able to attend a local game, you surely won’t regret it, though watching with a crowd at a local pub can be equally enticing.

Where To Eat: One beautiful thing about London is the wide variety of options for those in need of a fine-tuned dining experience. As stated, the city offers a myriad of bars and pubs where you can snack on small bites, pretzels and other apps. Those seeking a more upscale meal can visit fine dining establishments like 64 Old Compton Street, Ottolenghi Spitalfields and the Michelin star-rated Chiltern Firehouse. If you find yourself struggling to book a reservation at any of those places, or just don’t intend to blow your whole travel budget on food, you can always pop into local favorites such as Double J’s Cafe, The Victoria Paddington, or Golden Chippy for some classic fish and chips.

Where To Stay: Since London is such a large and thriving city, there are plenty of hotel accommodations available for visitors of all stripes. Those looking for a standard, no-frills booking can find relatively inexpensive rooms in chain hotels such as the Hilton, Resident Inn and the Park Grand. Others who don’t mind spending a little extra for comfy luxuries, can consider booking a room at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, The Savoy or the historic Strand Palace located right in the heart of the city. While these expensive rooms put you right in the midst of the London’s action, it should be noted that your travel itinerary may keep you away from your hotel for a vast majority of your trip. This is especially true if the Black Dove spies find you snooping around, as they’ll surely have your hotel in their sights!