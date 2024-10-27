If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you may have already streamed the recently released film Canary Black. The movie, which stars Kate Beckinsale as CIA spy extraordinaire Avery Graves, has already been pulling in tons of views due to its gripping plot, fast-paced action set-pieces, and beautiful scenery. Canary Black is the latest film to be directed by Taken filmmaker Pierre Morel, who initially announced the production all the way back in 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival. Morel has previously shot movies in stunning locales such as Colombia, Paris, Barcelona, South Africa and more, leaving fans to wonder what impressive views Canary Black would bring with it once it finally hit the silver screen.

According to a report in Film New Europe, Canary Black was shot entirely in Croatia, including scenes in the nation’s capital Zagreb, as well as Rovinj. Though the nation is made to serve as a stand-in for many places throughout the film, Canary Black definitely takes advantage of Croatia’s beauty, and serves as an excellent excuse to book your next Eastern European vacation. Those interested in exploring some of the real-life locations from Canary Black should be sure to read ahead to learn about the best hotel accommodations, tourist attractions and cultural hubs in the gorgeous nation. Before long, you may just find yourself posing along the same picturesque backdrops where Agent Avery Graves was kicking, punching and shooting her way through a syndicate of evildoers.

Zagreb, Croatia

Key Scenes: Many of Canary Black‘s biggest moments include outdoor action shots all over Croatia’s capital city of Zagreb. One particularly memorable moment sees her leaping from tall buildings and taking hold of a drone against the calm night sky.

Best Time to Visit: Croatia offers beautiful views year round, though the best time to go ranges from May through October. The heavy summer months such as July and August are known to be a bit more crowded, and pack a lot more heat and humidity, so you may be well advised to book an early spring or early fall trip instead.

Transportation Options: Croatia boasts numerous methods of transportation, including ferries across the Adriatic Sea, buses, trains, and trams across the urban cityscapes, and plenty of flights in and out of the country via Zagreb Franjo Tuđman Airport.

Canary Black utilizes Hollywood magic to make Croatia stand-in for a number of stunning locales. While certain scenes are tailored specifically to Zagreb’s exceptional coastline and stunning Romanesque architecture, others, such as those shot in Rovinj, are used to replicate the skyline of Japan. Obviously, the Southeastern European nation was chosen for its impeccable views, as well as its chameleon-like ability to transport viewers all over the globe. Those looking to visit the nation’s capital can stroll through some of the very city streets that Agent Graves visits in Canary Black, though hopefully you won’t find yourself fighting off enemies of the state in search of a digital doomsday device.

While there are no tours specifically dedicated to Canary Black filming locations just yet, Croatia is home to a variety of film and television productions. You can take a guided Game of Thrones tour through the city of Dubrovnik to see exactly how this little slice of heaven transformed into King’s Landing. Afterwards, you can walk along the Dubrokvnik City Walls to get a full view of the city in all its glory, or ride from the walls to the shoreline docks in the city’s cable cars. Those interested in taking a trip to Croatia with no interest in film and television can still find plenty to enjoy, such as food and wine tasting events, or stage shows and live events in the historic Amphitheatre de Pula.

Things To Do: Whether you’re making the pilgrimage with a group or by yourself, Croatia offers tons of exciting opportunities for relaxation and recreation. Nature lovers would be well advised to check out the Plitvice Lakes National Park or take a quick hike across Mount Srđ, while those who appreciate art in all its forms will feel most welcome in the vibrant Jaman Art gallery.

Where To Eat: With so many delicious regional flavors to try out, you’ll find yourself with an embarrassment of riches while searching for local restaurants. Some of the finest eateries in Zagreb include Restoran Uspinjača, the Heritage I Snack Bar, or the Michelin-rated Torero Restaurant.

Where To Stay: Unlike some of its European neighbors, Croatia offers a number of hotel stays that won’t completely break the bank. For super affordable stays, check out Hotel Lero or Zadar’s Hotel A’mare. If money’s not an object for you, consider booking at the highly sought-after Rixos Premium or Sun Gardens rooms in Dubrovnik. If you’re looking for a semi-affordable option in between, and want the added bonus of staying right where the action is in the capital city, you can always check out the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel as well.

Why Visit Croatia?

As stated, Canary Black filmed in several locations across the gorgeous nation of Croatia, exemplifying its beauty in every outdoor shot. While there are certainly reasons to travel to countries all over the world, who could possibly deny a trip to a place that could stand in as Japan, Rome, Russia and more, all using a little bit of movie magic? With so many options to explore, including day trips across the Adriatic Sea, fresh seafood and delicious wine and plenty of walking tours, Croatia seems like an idyllic location for your next international trip. Just be sure to make sure there are no new blockbusters filming during your stay, or you may just miss the opportunity to take the trams across Zagreb’s bustling downtown area.