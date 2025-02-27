If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you’ve probably already seen advertisements for Reacher season three. The hit television series, which is based on the “Jack Reacher” novels by Lee Childs, follows the titular protagonist as he travels from city to city investigating crimes and systemic corruption. Since each season of Reacher brings the U.S. Army Major turned beatnik to multiple new locations, it may shock you to learn that the entirety of the series is filmed in and around Ontario, Canada. In fact, Alan Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher himself, joked about the filming process during a recent interview with CinemaBlend. When questioned about where the third season of Reacher would take place, Ritchson remarked, “What does it matter? We’re shooting in f-ing Toronto. Who cares? It could be Berlin and we’re gonna be shooting in Toronto… It could be a book about the Sahara Desert, we’ll be in Hamilton making 5 percent [tax] credits!”

While this production locale may come as a surprise, hardcore film and television fans will tell you that Ontario actually stands in for a wide array of popular cities. This is due partially to the variety of different backdrops available in the East-Central province, as well as some substantial tax cuts for Hollywood productions that make the area their home base. In the Reacher series alone, Toronto has stood in for Atlanta, New York, Boston and now New London, Connecticut and Abbottsville, Maine in season three. So, let’s take a moment to outline some of Ontario’s natural beauty, and examine some of the best activities, restaurants and day trips available to those that make the pilgrimage to the stunning Reacher filming location. Before long, you may find yourself walking in the footsteps of the not-so-gentle giant yourself – hopefully without droves of bloodthirsty henchmen in tow.

Exploring the 6ix, Jack Reacher Style

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of Reacher is filmed in the Ontario area. The small coastal town of Hamilton is often used for sequences which involve boats, ports and watersports, while Toronto is the central hub for all major city skylines. Second units have gotten quite creative disguising the area for other locales, by showcasing the many historic buildings and different neighborhoods found throughout The 6ix. Still, eagle-eyed Toronto natives may be able to spot a few familiar local businesses and landmarks in the background of certain shots. Sites such as the Kingston Penitentiary and the Stratford Suburban Motel have specifically served as Reacher pit-stops.

Best Time To Visit: Though Toronto is a thriving cultural hub with mild weather most of the year, first-time visitors are encouraged to check the area out in the late spring, specifically. This period of time offers some of the best festivals and outdoor events, and provides fewer crowds than the tourist-heavy summer season.

Transportation Options: If you’re looking to stay primarily within city lines during your visit to Toronto, you should be perfectly capable of getting around using the city’s robust public transit system. Of course, those looking to explore the whole of Ontario, which stretches far and wide across continental Canada, may be required to pick up a rental car or reserve a ride through a cab service or rideshare app.

Somewhat shockingly, there doesn’t seem to be an official Reacher production tour available to the public at this time. Of course, the hit Amazon series has only continued to gain more popularity with each passing year, so something like this could certainly be in the works. As of this writing, Reacher has already been greenlit for a fourth season, as well as a spinoff series titled Neagley, which centers on Reacher’s associate Frances Neagley. Both shows have continued to shoot in and around Toronto, meaning the city could soon see a massive influx of tourism driven by fans of the epic cinematic universe. Though no official tour is available, fans are of course welcome to explore the city on a self-guided adventure.

Even if you have little interest in Reacher, Toronto is a massive cultural hub containing many exciting excursions, museums, historical sites and local markets. Harbour cruises are available for those looking to feel out the city for the first time, or those looking to snap some Instagram-worthy photos in front of the historic CN Tower. Back on land, be sure to check out walking tours at the Toronto Distillery or take the Taste of the Continents walk downtown. Niagara Falls is also located just across Lake Ontario for those looking to enjoy a day trip outside of the city. If you’re in need of a more rural adventure, you can trek farther from the urban landscape of Toronto and explore all that Ontario has to offer, including canoe trips, camping and plenty of top-of-the-line fishing.

Things To Do: If staying inside city limits is on your itinerary, you’ll find plenty to enjoy about your trip to Toronto. The city has a thriving nightlife scene, offering plenty of bars and clubs, as well as a ton of cultural touchstones for visitors of all stripes. Attractions such as Ripley’s Aquarium and the Rogers Centre baseball diamond are considered must-see stops, along with sites like the Steam Whistle Brewery and the Hockey Hall of Fame. Luckily, Toronto bears little actual resemblance to the rough and rugged towns of Reacher, so you should have no problem exploring the city and making friends with natives, locals and other vacationers.

Where To Eat: Since Toronto is such a rich cultural tapestry, there are plenty of delightful flavors and culinary experiences available throughout the city. If you’re looking for a fine dining establishment, be sure to put trendy restaurants like Harriet’s Rooftop, Black + Blue or the Michelin star-rated Madrina Bar Y Tapas on your list. American tourists may find it imperative to try the fried rice and dip sauce at the famed Chinese restaurant New Ho King, while picky eaters can expand their senses on an international food walk.

Where To Stay: Another beautiful detail about Toronto is the relatively inexpensive hotel rates – at lest in comparison to some of the cities that the Canadian hub emulates for the screen. If you’re looking to save some cash on rooming accommodations, be sure the check out a few of the major chains in the city such as the Hyatt, Delta and Radisson. You may even be able to find further discounts on Airbnb, which sometimes offers stately mansions and other upscale homes at shockingly low rates. Of course if money isn’t an object, and you’re looking to live large in The 6ix, you can always check out some of the really ritzy rooms at the InterContinental Toronto, Omni King Edward Hotel or Victoria’s Mansion Guest House.