London is one of the most impressive capital cities, with a unique blend of history and culture at every turn. During your stay in this world-class city, the premier hotels will offer stunning, unparalleled views, along with cuisine and activities exclusive to your stay.

Whether you’re basking in luxury, booking a staycation focused on wellness, or looking for hotels that combine culture and art, here are the best hotels to stay at in London.

AMANO

For an authentic London experience surrounded by boutiques, pubs, and theatres, there’s no better place to stay than AMANO. Located in Covent Garden, you’ll be at the heart of the West End.

From the moment you walk in, you’ll feel the neighborhood’s character infuse the warm and welcoming atmosphere inside the hotel. Upgrade to the “Goldy Room,” which features a gold tub and shower, along with breathtaking city views.

The rooftop terrace offers spectacular views of the London Eye and Big Ben, while the ground-level restaurant, Penelope’s, provides a chic space to enjoy Israeli-Spanish fusion cuisine.

Area in the city of location: Covent Garden

The Goldy Room. The upgraded room is for people who want a regal stay. It has a gold tub and shower in the bathroom with spectacular views of the city.

Brown’s Hotel

Another luxurious option in London is Brown’s Hotel. This iconic hotel blends historic charm with modern luxury, having hosted the world’s elite, including royalty, presidents, and literary greats — and now, you.

Despite its prestigious reputation, the hotel maintains a welcoming atmosphere. The rooms are cozy yet stylish, offering exceptional comfort. Among its many options, the Superior Room stands out for its cozy ambiance. It features an elegant sitting area, an opulent marble bathroom, and soft, colorful textiles. Superior Rooms overlook either the inner courtyard or the galleries on Dover Street.

Area in the city of location: Mayfair

During their stay, guests can enjoy a British Afternoon Tea in The Drawing Room, indulge in fine cuisine at Charlie's at Brown's, sip cocktails at the chic Donovan Bar in the evening, or relax in pure bliss at The Spa at Brown's.

Down Hall Hotel And Spa

All 98 rooms at Down Hall Hotel and Spa are individually designed to reflect the grandeur, elegance, and character of this historic property.

Situated in Hatfield Heath, approximately 45 minutes from Central London, this classic mansion from the 1300s is perfect for those seeking a romantic getaway or a family retreat just outside the city. Each morning, guests can wake up in awe, surrounded by 110 acres of impeccably landscaped grounds, perfect for a peaceful garden stroll. For those prioritizing relaxation, Eden Spa offers a timeless, restful retreat.

The Classic and Executive bedrooms are spacious and comfortable, while the Feature rooms offer stunning views across the landscaped gardens.

Area in the city of location: Hatfield Heath

Down Hall features a variety of food and drink options on-site, including the Fox Bar, the Garden Room, and the Terrace.

Four Seasons Hotel London At Tower Bridge

Nestled in the heart of the city with breathtaking views of Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, Four Seasons Hotel at Tower Bridge is renowned for its grandeur, both inside and out.

A stay here offers a gateway to London’s rich history and vibrant present. Guests are just steps away from top London attractions and can book the hotel’s curated experiences, including a guided tour inside the Tower of London, a private river cruise on The Thames, or a historical walking tour.

Select rooms offer stunning views of London’s skyline.

Area in the city of location: Borough of Southwark

The luxury spa experience at the Four Seasons is worth every penny. Immerse yourself in the ancient tradition of hammam treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.

Georgian House Hotel London

The Georgian House Hotel is an award-winning property dating back to the 1800s. It combines the charm of an English country hotel with the convenience of a city location. Each room is uniquely styled with modern comforts, and no two rooms are the same — some feature a bathtub, while others have a rainfall shower.

A standout feature is the hotel’s preservation of original details, including ornate fireplaces.

Its prime location makes it ideal for guests, as it is just minutes from Hyde Park and near Pimlico and Sloane Square Tube stations. The hotel is less than a mile from Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, and the shops of King’s Road.

Area in the city of location: Pimlico

Wizard-themed afternoon tea is offered on Saturday and Sunday.

The Mayfair Townhouse

At the Mayfair Townhouse, the ownership group describes it as a new generation of lifestyle hotels that defies expectations. It offers some of the best value for money in central London, with a prime location placing guests steps away from nearby parks.

The hotel eliminates unnecessary frills while delivering the services of a high-end hotel in a warm, convivial setting. It strikes a balance between opulent high-end hotels and corporate properties in Mayfair.

Area in the city of location: Mayfair

The aptly named Dandy Bar is the heart and soul of the Townhouse. This is where you'll find refuge from the bustling streets of Mayfair.

Landmark London

The Landmark London proves that luxury and comfort can go hand in hand—there’s no need to settle for less. With its prime location, The Landmark London is a five-star oasis of luxury and tranquility amid the city’s hustle and bustle. The rooms exude contemporary luxury, offering spacious elegance, sleek Italian marble bathrooms, and decadent deep bathtubs.

For dining and drinks, the hotel boasts a variety of options, including an on-site champagne bar, a pub, a bar, and a restaurant.

When it’s time to unwind, relax in the steam room, take a dip in the pool, or indulge in a luxurious spa experience.

Area in the city of location: Marylebone

The Mirror Bar is a fantastic choice for pre-dinner cocktails or late-night drinks. As one of Marylebone's best-kept secrets, revel in the glamorous ambiance of a secret London hideaway.

London Marriott Park Lane

Guests will experience unmatched sophistication at London Marriott Park Lane. Located in the heart of Mayfair, London Marriott Hotel Park Lane boasts luxury amenities and an unbeatable location. Guests are within close proximity to some of London’s most famous attractions.

Rooms feature boutique-inspired touches, including plush bedding, marble bathrooms, and 24-hour room service. London’s best attractions are just beyond the hotel’s doors.

Area in the city of location: Mayfair

Discover The Club at Park Lane, which features an indoor heated swimming pool.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Photos simply don’t do the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park justice. Designed by internationally acclaimed Joyce Wang, the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park is one of the most stunning hotels in London. Drawing inspiration from Hyde Park’s natural beauty and the 20th-century Golden Age of travel, Wang designed exquisite rooms and suites featuring Art Deco-inspired details and carefully curated artwork.

If your budget allows it, book the Hyde Park Junior Suite with views of Hyde Park. These spacious suites reflect the serene beauty of their parkside surroundings.

Area in the city of location: Hyde Park

The on-site restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, boasts two Michelin stars.

Rosewood London

Rosewood London immerses guests in a welcoming setting in the heart of the city. Each room is designed with impeccable style and genuine comfort. A stay here is bound to be unforgettable. From the moment you arrive, impeccable service awaits.

The property itself is stunning, blending timeless elegance with modern luxury. Each spacious room is thoughtfully designed to highlight intricate details, ensuring an unforgettable stay.

Rosewood London’s prime location is another highlight. Situated in Covent Garden, it is surrounded by rich cultural attractions. The hotel balances indulgence and intention with top-notch service and tranquil wellness experiences. Here, travelers embark on a journey of exploration, discovery, and reconnection.

Area in the city of location: West End

Scarfes Bar is a standout feature for guests. It offers a lively atmosphere and an exceptional cocktail menu.

Shangri-La The Shard

You can’t miss one of London’s most recognizable buildings and architectural icons. Soaring over 1,000 feet into the sky, The Shard is the tallest building in the United Kingdom. Shangri-La occupies 18 floors of The Shard, offering guests breathtaking panoramic views of the River Thames and easy access to iconic landmarks like the Tate Modern, Borough Market, and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Area in the city of location: Southwark

The Shard offers London's highest and most breathtaking views from floors 68, 69, and 72. Tickets are required to access its unparalleled 360-degree views.

The Dorchester

Art and culture buffs will love The Dorchester, as it feels like a livable art gallery, curated with thought and intention. Every nook is infused with inspiration, as curators have meticulously designed each space with art and charm.

The Dorchester embodies the energy of London, and guests can easily spend an entire day exploring its renowned restaurants and bars. Step outside, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by the beauty of Hyde Park.

Area in the city of location: Mayfair

The Grill by Tom Booton

The Langham London

The Langham London is a luxurious getaway filled with refined rooms and suites and unique offerings to make your stay extra special. Every room is special, but if you’re traveling to London, go big and book one of the suites.

The Infinity Suite boasts a distinctive semi-circular sitting room with stunning views of London and an infinity bath. The Sterling Suite is the pinnacle of luxury. This penthouse accommodates up to 12 guests and features grand entrances, opulent amenities, and a private media lounge.

Area in the city of location: Oxford Circus

The Terrace Suite has up to three bedrooms, featuring a stunning private terrace with exceptional views for you and your guests.

The Ned

History lovers will appreciate this former 1924 bank, now transformed into a luxury hotel. The Ned features 250 bedrooms of varying sizes, each paying homage to 1920s glamour.

Medium Rooms, for example, are adorned with Art Deco touches that reflect the building’s era, while Large Rooms offer open-plan living, ideal for extended stays.

The Grand Heritage Room showcases hallmarks of architect Sir Edwin Lutyens’ signature style, while the Stairwell Studio incorporates an additional living area within the building’s original stairwells. With so many unique options, staying at The Ned multiple times can offer a completely different experience each visit.

Area in the city of location: Financial District

There are 10 restaurants and bars within The Ned's historic former banking hall and lower ground floor. Guests can enjoy a diverse selection of global cuisine and drinks.

The Ritz London

The Ritz London embodies timeless elegance. Its 5-star suites captivate guests from the moment they arrive. Located between Piccadilly and Green Park, The Ritz boasts one of the most enviable locations in London.

From its impeccable service to its lavish rooms, The Ritz epitomizes British luxury. With flawless service and world-class amenities, every detail at The Ritz is designed for excellence.

Area in the city of location: Piccadilly

The Ritz's high tea is a highly sought-after experience for both guests and visitors.

Whether it’s your first visit or a return trip, each hotel on this list offers fantastic options for a unique London experience. These hotels prove that with the right accommodation, leaving London satisfied and eager to return is effortless.

You can immerse yourself in the city’s vibrant attractions or indulge in world-class amenities within these hotels for the perfect vacation.