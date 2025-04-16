“North of North” is a new Netflix sitcom about a 20-something Inuk woman, Siaja (Anna Lambe). Though she’s eager to begin a new chapter in her life after leaving her husband, Ting (Kelly William), she finds herself dealing with gossip in her small town. As luck would have it, her ex is the village it-boy and has been since they were high school sweethearts. But over the years, things began to sour as Siaja primarily supported Ting’s aspirations. During their marriage, they welcomed their daughter Bun (Keira Cooper), but Saija suddenly realizes that it’s time for change.

“North of North” explores Indigenous culture and life in a northern community that is relatively isolated, just as Siaja has felt in her marriage. The unique setting of the show – the fictional Ice Cove community – is where she learns to spread her wings. Although the on-screen location is not real, the northern territories of Canada made a perfect backdrop; filming on site helped to create a realistic and distinct representation of Inuit culture. Here is what we know about the complex production process and the stunning locations that contributed to the Netflix original.

‘North Of North’ Breaks New Ground In Television

Technically, “North of North” is the first major television series to film in the Arctic (of its level). Netflix’s first Canadian original series was no easy feat to pull together either. It took years of planning, dedicated production teams and a supportive community of Inuit locals to bring it to life.

The show was filmed in different places across the country, but things got complicated due to the arctic weather conditions. As a result, the production design team had to get creative. So, they built sets in Toronto before sending them to the actual “North of North” filming location. They had to disassemble in Toronto and then fly them out to other Canadian destinations for reassembly. It takes hours via a flight to get back and forth between different parts of Canada. So, the production team had to be very exact with dimensions to ensure there would be no issues for filming on location.

If you’re planning a trip to Ontario or Nunavut in the coming months, and want to check out “North of North” filming locations on your journey, here’s everything you need to know:

Lake Ontario

(Leila Boujnane/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Lake Ontario served as the ideal filming location for “North of North” boat scenes, beautifully standing in for Iqaluit. This lake is large so the landscape helped to emphasize the themes of isolation experienced by Siaja.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Ontario depends on what visitors would like to experience. The summer is most popular, but that is when it may be more expensive and busy. Travelers may want to aim for fall, which is when crowds, prices and the weather simmer down.

Transportation Options: Most people use ride-share apps, buses or trains. To get to Lake Ontario, many people use Coach Canada or Ontario Coachway, but there are also ferry and water taxi services on the Lake.

Toronto, where “North of North” sets were carefully crafted, is right on the shores of Lake Ontario so it is not a hard place to get to if travelers stay in the city. This is especially true if you do not have to carry filming equipment, like the Netflix production team. This iconic lake is a great place to enjoy recreationally, and it offers a chance to explore the local culture. There are many attractions around the area that highlight Indigenous heritage and history. In true “North of North” fashion, visitors can explore to connect with the region’s cultural practices. Or, alternatively, you can sit on the lake and reflect on a new start for your life, just like Siaja does throughout the show.

Things to Do: The Toronto Zoo and Royal Ontario Museum are popular attractions in Ontario.

Where to Eat: Market Broiler Ontario and Black Angus Steakhouse are two of the most popular eateries in the area.

Where to Stay: Pillar and Post Inn & Spa and Drake Devonshire are highly rated accommodations with great views of Lake Ontario.

Iqaluit, Nunavut

Rigo Olvera/Pexels

Key Scenes: The majority of scenes, both indoor and outdoor, were filmed in Iqaluit. “North of North” producers found that Iqaluit was very similar to the fictional village of Ice Cove, so it became their hub.

Best Time to Visit: The summer months are the most ideal times for visiting Iqaluit. Between June and August, visitors can enjoy outdoor activities and even gaze up at the magical Northern Lights.

Transportation Options: From other places, the best way to get to Iqaluit is via air travel. Most people fly to Iqaluit International Airport (YFB) from other Canadian cities. To get around the area, there is very limited public transportation. So most people walk, take air transport or get taxis.

Although “North of North” has a few different locations that were a part of filming, Iqaluit (the capital city of Nunavut) was their main hub. It’s no coincidence that it is also the northernmost arctic capital city. The location and landscape of Iqaluit made it the perfect place to create the fictional village of Ice Cove. The area is known for its diverse landscapes, which include mountains, tundra and sparse, remote villages. On top of that, the region is known for its Inuit artwork. So, there is a strong connection there with the local Indigenous peoples.

Although Iqaluit turned out to be the perfect “North of North” filming location, there were some difficulties. Transporting sets to Iqaluit was around a three-hour (or more) flight time. Then there was more to deal with. Due to the city’s remote nature, there was no studio for the production team to set up camp at. Instead, producers decided to do all they could to make the location work and not inconvenience the locals. In the end, they temporarily rented out the Iqaluit Curling Club in place of a filming studio to get the job done.

This, and other considerate gestures, created a comfortable environment in which locals and filmmakers could collaborate. Upon arriving in Iqaluit, producers chose to ask Inuit elders and community members about their customs as well. They did this to be able to create a show that authentically represented the culture. So, visitors who travel to Iqaluit may be able to meet some background actors from the show. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to meet people who had a hand in curating the filming sets, costumes and artwork in the show.

Things to Do: Many people who visit enjoy the stunning scenery. Fishing, boating and kayaking are some of the most popular activities to do while in Iqaluit.

Where to Eat: There are some local eateries to check out in the Iqaluit area like the popular Black Heart Café and The Storehouse Bar & Grill.

Where to Stay: The Frobisher Inn and Aqsarniit Hotel & Conference Centre are two of the highest-rated hotels in the Iqaluit area.