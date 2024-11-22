If you’re a fan of romantic dramas, you may have been overjoyed earlier this year when it was first announced that the 1999 classic film Cruel Intentions was getting the reboot treatment. The new iteration of Cruel Intentions, reimagined as an Amazon Prime Video original series, released in its entirety on Nov. 21, and brought with it a whole new cast of manipulative snobby teens and taboo sexual exploits. Unlike the 1999 film, which was inextricably tied to its fast-paced New York setting, the series sees Sarah Catherine Hook’s Caroline Merteuil and company getting into mischief from the bustling political swamp of Washington D.C. Since the Amazon show makes such a point of centering itself in the American capital, it may come as something of a surprise to learn that the show wasn’t actually shot in D.C. at all. Instead, Toronto, Ontario serves as Cruel Intentions‘ core filming location.

If you’re a hardcore film buff, you’d know that this location hot-swap is actually par for the course, as Toronto routinely stands in for American locales including New York, D.C., Chicago, Detroit and more. The busy Canadian city and cultural hub has even earned the nickname of “Hollywood North” due to its position as a frequent film location; this is largely thanks to some incredibly competitive tax incentives. Whether you’re interested in checking out Toronto to see more of Cruel Intentions‘ shooting locations, or just in desperate need of a vacation, be sure to read along, as we uncover all of the best activities, restaurants and day trips that can be taken from the stunning Northern locale.

Toronto, Ontario

Key Scenes: Numerous exterior shots in the illustrious suburbs of Toronto, where massive old-money homes provide a backdrop of financial superiority over the outsider class. Toronto also serves as the home to a 26,765 square foot mansion standing in for the fictional Delta Phi Pi Sorority House.

Best Time To Visit: Though many tourists flock to Toronto in the summer due to the city’s mild temperatures and vibrant green spaces, the best time to go is often in the late spring. May and June offer some of the most enjoyable festivals and live events, while also leaving a bit of breathing room for first-time visitors.

Transportation Options: Toronto is known to have a fairly comprehensive public transit system, which should make your life easy if you plan to stay within the city. Day trips that take you off the beaten path may require private transport options such as a taxi, Uber or rental car, though most activities won’t outright require you to reserve a ride with advanced notice.

The new Cruel Intentions series offers some of the most stunning visuals to grace the screen in years. Clearly the setting of the show holds a great deal of importance and influence over the plot, as the wealthy characters engage in a series of escalating pranks and wagers. Since the series is so fresh, there is currently no official Cruel Intentions tour through the Toronto shooting locations, though fans are more than welcome to explore the city in their own self-guided effort. Specifically, fans can stop by the University of Toronto for a photo opportunity, and walk in the same exterior spaces as the students of the fictional Manchester College. Others looking to explore the residence where Caroline and Lucien’s Parents cut deals with the top D.C. brass can stop by the St. George’s Golf and Country Club to feel like a real-life mover and shaker.

Even if you have little interest in the shooting locations of Cruel Intentions, there’s still plenty of exciting activities in and around Toronto to explore, making this vacation one for the whole family. Within the bounds of the city you can explore the historic downtown district, which contains excellent views of the CN tower. There are also food tours all around Toronto, offering an opportunity to expand your palette and discover your new favorite cuisine from our neighbors up North. If you’re willing to take a day trip excursion, there are plenty of different Niagara Falls packages to choose from, including sightseeing tours which take you from the falls to a brunch and winery. Toronto is also rife with popping night life, cutting edge architecture and lots of fine cultural hubs such as the Bata Shoe Museum or St. Lawrence Market.

Things To Do: As stated, Toronto is a vibrant cultural hub which serves as one of the best representations of Canada to international visitors. Attractions such as the CN tower and Ripley’s Aquarium are must-haves for any first-time adventurer. Those looking for a more lowkey and relaxed vacation should consider taking a walk through Toronto Island Park, or taking a tour of Casa Loma. Sports fans can also find plenty to do in and around the Rogers Centre baseball diamond, Steam Whistle Brewery and Hockey Hall of Fame. With so many different tourist-friendly vacations to explore, The 6ix truly has something for everyone.

Where To Eat: Toronto offers a competitive list of top-shelf fine dining establishments including a wide variety of local favorites. If you don’t mind shelling out for an expensive meal, be sure to reserve a table at trendy places like Black + Blue, Silent H or Via Allegro Ristorante. Harriet’s Rooftop might just have the best view of the entire city, while Michelin Star eateries such as Mother’s Dumplings and Madrina Bar Y Tapas surprisingly offer the most bang for your buck.

Where To Stay: Though Toronto stands in for high cost cities like New York and Chicago in film productions, the Northern city is significantly more cost effective when it comes to hotel accommodations. If you don’t mind spending large, you can score a room in centrally located suites like Victoria’s Mansion Guest House, The Omni King Edward Hotel or the InterContinental Toronto. Otherwise, there are plenty of basic chains available that offer excellent stays, such as the Delta, the Hyatt and the Radisson. If you’re splitting your stay with a group of friends, be sure to check out the deals for larger properties on outlets such as Airbnb as well. Who knows, you may even find an opportunity to stay in some of the same stately mansions as Caroline Merteuil herself.