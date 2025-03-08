There’s no shortage of streaming services available these days, but MGM+ is one that’s not to be slept on. Though it’s less popular than alternatives like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, MGM+ has been delivering some of the most exciting series’ in recent memories, such as Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. The show, which premiered on Mar. 2, sees a group of ten perfect strangers stranded deep in the Mexican jungle after an emergency plane crash. Using a frame narrative, we quickly come to learn that nine of these strangers will die, and one will escape before the bodies are found. In this way, the narrative is almost structured like a season of The White Lotus flipped entirely on its ear.

While Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue may not showcase an appealing vacation, the narrative does provide some positively stunning views, including white sand beaches, crystal blue waves and a jungle which, if explored properly, would inspire awe from any outdoorsman. It may shock you to learn that the series was not shot in Mexico at all, as the entire MGM+ original was captured in the beautiful Canary Islands. If you’re already a Nine Bodies fan, that should be the only excuse you need to finally pack your bags and check out the Canaries yourself, armed with these top travel tips.

Spain’s Canary Islands Are a Prime Vacation Spot, Any Time of Year

Key Scenes: Though the primary narrative of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue sees the core characters trapped in the wilderness beside the wreckage of their plane, the series was shot all across the stunning Canary Islands. Some scenes include those in the Spanish region’s thick forests, idyllic beaches and small but bustling downtown areas.

Best Time To Visit: As you can likely imagine, the Canary Islands are a lavish locale which can be enjoyed year round. First time visitors are encouraged to check out the small archipelago during the spring months of April and May, when temperatures are at their mildest and outdoor activities are buzzing all across the volcanic islands.

Transportation Options: Since the Canaries are so small and disconnected, you shouldn’t expect to see much in the way of public transportation during your visit. If you don’t mind a few steep inclines, you can usually walk through most of the settled portions of the city during your visit, though your best bet for getting from place to place would be hailing a cab. If you’re looking to island hop, that’s as easy as boarding one of the many ferries or planes available across the coastline. Just don’t be deterred by the opening sequence of Nine Bodies, as the Canary planes are exceptionally safe for local travel.

Given that Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is still so fresh to streaming, and on a lesser-known platform at that, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any official production tours popping up in the Canary Islands for it. Of course, this could all change if audiences flock to the series with great numbers, so be sure to spread the word about the show before you book your flight across the Atlantic. Obviously, once you touchdown on the islands, you’re welcome to explore on your own self-guided adventure, and check out some of the same volcanic structures, thick forests and white sand beaches that Kevin Anderson and company traverse on the show. Major film buffs may even come to find a few other interesting sites, since the Canaries were a shooting home to projects like Clash of the Titans, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Fast & Furious 6 and even Marvel’s Eternals.

Even if you have little interest in the shooting locations of the MGM+ original, you’ll find that there’s tons of amazing day trips, excursions and opportunities for relaxation in the Canary Islands. Be sure to take a tour of Tenerife on your first visit, which can be accomplished by airplane, quad or walking hike, depending on your specific interests. From there, you’ll be free to explore the wealth of national parks, volcanic canyons and clear water oceans, before stopping at a few of the Canaries’ finest restaurants and pubs.

Things To Do: Whether you’re traveling by yourself, in a group, or with the whole family, you’ll surely find that the Canary Islands are jam-packed with once in a lifetime experiences. There are far too many excursions to complete in a single trip, though a few major highlights include sunset stargazing at Teide National Park, the Fuerteventura Panoramic Experience and whale and dolphin sighting tours, complete with a fresh-caught seafood lunch. If you’re an animal lover who lacks sea legs, you can also catch some of the local wildlife at Loro Parque animal adventure park and the Poema Del Mar Aquarium. Thrill seekers can even take a safari tour on Jeep 4×4 vehicles, or check out some of the world’s best waterslides at Siam Park.

Where To Eat: Though you won’t see much show-stopping cuisine in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, you can rest assured that you’ll be dining better than the downed passengers during your stay in the Canary Islands. Tenerife alone has plenty of upscale options including Ibéricos Gastro Bar, Tasquita Del Puerto and the Michelin star-rated El Rebojo de Garachico. Even if you’re not looking to break the bank on meals, you’ll find tons of street vendors, mom and pop shops and beachside carts to satiate your local cravings. Some of the finest cuisine in the Canaries includes fresh caught seafood, fresh vegetable stews, authentic Iberico ham and papas arrugadas.

Where To Stay: It’s hard to go wrong with any of the major hotels in the Canary Islands, as tourism fuels much of the economy in the tiny archipelago. Upscale all-inclusive resorts include the Gloria Palace Amadores Thalasso & Hotel, Arona Gran Hotel, and Gran Melia Palacio de Isora, but there are dozens of similar beachfront stays offering similar amenities. Ask around and you’ll quickly come to learn most travelers walk away from their first stay in the Canaries with very few negative reviews. That obviously doesn’t go for the dearly departed characters from MGM+’s Nine Bodies, but even they were in Mexico, dramaturgically speaking.