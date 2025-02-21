The Big Island of Hawaii, officially named Hawaiʻi Island, is the largest and youngest of the main Hawaiian Islands. Famous for its volcanoes, landscapes, black sand beaches, and its diverse range of accommodations, it’s no surprise many tourists travel here year-round for the experience. Being twice the size of all the other Hawaiian Islands combined, covering 4,028 square miles (10,432 km²), there are quite a few places to stay. Kona or Hilo? Or is Waikoloa a better option? Are you interested in lava fields or waterfalls? This guide breaks down the 7 top places to stay on the Big Island to help you find the best location for your trip.

Kailua-Kona – Best for First-Time Visitors & Nightlife

Kailua-Kona, often just called Kona, is the main town in the Kona district, which stretches about 60 miles along the Big Island’s west coast, and is one of the most popular areas for tourists. Serving a major hub for tourism, it offers sunny weather, a bustling oceanfront, and plenty of restaurants, bars, and activities, custom-made for first-time visitors. Thanks to its volcanic soil, this region produces some of the world’s best coffee. This is one of the only places in the world where you can snorkel or dive with giant manta rays at night.

Best Hotels in Kailua-Kona:

Royal Kona Resort – Oceanfront hotel with stunning sunset views.

Kona Seaside Hotel – Affordable and centrally located near shops and dining.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai – A luxury resort with private villas, golf, and snorkeling.

Hilo – Best for Volcanoes & Waterfalls

Hilo is the largest town on the Big Island of Hawaii, located on the island’s east coast. If you’re looking to explore Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park (Kīlauea is 45 minutes away), waterfalls, and rainforest scenery, this city is a great option to consider. It’s more affordable than Kona and gives you direct access to Akaka Falls, Rainbow Falls, and Mauna Loa. While the beaches here are rockier, nature lovers may find this to their liking. Do be aware it is much rainier than the west side. For a more authentic, laid-back Hawaiian atmosphere.

Best Hotels in Hilo:

Grand Naniloa Hotel, a DoubleTree by Hilton – Oceanfront hotel with golf and easy access to Volcanoes National Park.

Hilo Hawaiian Hotel – Affordable with great bay views.

The Inn at Kulaniapia Falls – A unique stay near a private waterfall.

Waikoloa – Best for Luxury & Family Resorts

Waikoloa is a resort area on the Big Island of Hawaii, located on the Kohala Coast, about 30 minutes north of Kailua-Kona. Known for its luxury resorts, white sand beaches, golf courses, and sunny weather, Waikoloa is one of the driest and sunniest areas on the island, making it a popular destination for travelers looking to relax with some upscale accommodations. Championship golf courses such as Waikoloa Beach Golf Course and Waikoloa Kings’ Course are here for the golfers. For history buffs, ʻAnaehoʻomalu Fishponds located near A-Bay come with insight into Hawaiian aquaculture.

Best Hotels in Waikoloa:

Hilton Waikoloa Village – A massive resort with lagoon swimming, dolphins, and great family amenities.

Fairmont Orchid – A five-star luxury resort with stunning beaches and top-rated dining.

Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa – A great mid-range option with beautiful ocean views.

South Kona – Best for Snorkeling & Local Culture

South Kona is a region for those who covet a quieter stay. The laid-back, local experiences comes embedded with a deeper connection to nature and culture. Honaunau Bay (Named “Two Step” because of the natural lava rock formations that make for easy water entry) is great for snorkelers and divers alike. Also, for snorkeling endeavors, the famous Kealakekua Bay. South Kona is home to the black and gray sand beach Ho‘okena Beach Park. This quieter, more natural alternative should be considered for those looking to circumvent the usual noise of the world.

Best Hotels in South Kona:

Kona Palace in Captain Cook – A charming bed-and-breakfast with ocean views.

Ka’awa Loa Plantation – A boutique stay with a traditional Hawaiian feel.

Manago Hotel – A budget-friendly option with local charm.

Volcano Village – Best for Adventure & National Park Access

Nestled in the rainforest at about 4,000 feet elevation, there is a village that offers a cooler, misty climate and a peaceful retreat for visitors looking to explore Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes. Dubbed Volcano Village, you’ll be close to lava fields, hiking trails, and one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Kīlauea. Like South Kona, you’re in for a quieter, artsy, and nature-focused atmosphere. Craters, lava tubes, steaming vents, and nighttime view of the lava glow (when there’s an eruption) are spectacular.

Best Hotels in Volcano:

Volcano House Hotel – Stay inside the national park with crater views.

Kilauea Lodge & Restaurant – A cozy inn with a rustic Hawaiian feel.

Volcano Rainforest Retreat – A secluded jungle escape.

North Kohala – Best for Secluded Getaways & Nature

This rural district is located on the northmost tip of the island and includes small towns like Hawi and Kapaʻau. You won’t find many resorts here. This is the birthplace of King Kamehameha I, the ruler who unified the Hawaiian Islands in the late 18th century. The Pololū Valley Trail is a steep but short hike down to the remote black sand beach, for nature connoisseurs. Take the Kohala Mountain Road scenic drive connecting Waimea to Hawi, passing through rolling green ranchlands, eucalyptus forests, and panoramic coastal views. Good for travelers looking to see the Big Island’s wilder, more authentic side.

Best Hotels in North Kohala:

Hawaii Island Retreat – A sustainable, eco-luxury retreat.

Kohala Village Inn – A small, budget-friendly hotel with a local feel.

Puakea Ranch – A private retreat with charming bungalows.

Puna – Best for Off-the-Beaten-Path & Hot Springs

Puna is a wild, geologically active, off-the-grid experience on the southeastern side of the Big Island of Hawaii, for travelers with an adventurous side. Puna stretches from Hilo to the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, covering a vast stretch of landscape: recent lava flows (you can explore lava tubes, volcanic craters, and fresh lava rock formations), dense jungle, geothermal hot springs, and coastline. It is one of the least developed and most affordable parts of the Big Island. Although do be aware this makes it more remote with limited accommodation.

Best Hotels in Puna:

Hawaiian Sanctuary Retreat Center – A wellness-focused eco-stay.

Kirpal Meditation Retreat – A nature-focused retreat near the ocean.

Ma’ukele Lodge – A beachfront bed-and-breakfast with local charm.

Where Should You Stay on Hawaii’s Big Island?

The best place to stay on the Big Island depends on your travel style. For those coveting beaches and nightlife, Kona or Waikoloa are the best options, boasting lively resorts, oceanfront dining, and plenty of activities. For those craving adventure and volcano exploration, Hilo or Volcano Village provides easy access to waterfalls, lush rainforests, and the dramatic landscapes of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. If snorkeling and nature are your priorities, South Kona or North Kohala provide crystal-clear waters, historic sites, and secluded beaches. For a quiet retreat, consider Puna or the Kohala Coast, for that mix of off-the-grid hideaways and luxury escapes.

No matter where you stay, the Big Island with its big landscape offers a one-of-a-kind Hawaiian experience filled with adventure, relaxation, and neat archipelago landscapes. Ready to book your Big Island vacation? Consider these hotels and start planning your trip early.