While Hawaii is one of the most beautiful and peaceful places for solo travelers to vacation, the islands have been put through many challenges in the past few years. Honolulu lawyers are currently in talks with the Supreme Court in regard to the city’s accusations against the oil and gas industry contributing to global climate change. As a primary example to prove their point, Hawaii’s beaches are disappearing, with about 13 of the state’s 750 miles of coastline gone, according to the 2022 Annual Report by the Climate Resilience Collaborative. In fact, 70% of Hawaii’s beaches are chronically eroding.

One of the islands is also in the middle of dealing with an illegal fireworks show that became fatal on New Year’s Day in Aliamanu. On New Year’s Day, a “cake bomb,” which contained multiple aerials, tipped over and fired the explosives into the home’s carport. While political leaders are working on increasing the punishment for festive fireworks when bodily injury happens (four people died in this Aliamanu explosion). (The fireworks pollutants left behind aren’t doing them any favors either. In Maui, littering can lead to a $500 to $1,000 fine.)

Shamontiel L. Vaughn

Then, there were the wildfires that destroyed Lahaina and other parts of Maui in 2023. Eco-friendliness aside, these recent events on the islands are enough to make solo travelers wonder whether Hawaii is the best place to travel right now. The answer? Still yes. Even with all the legal and environmental obstacles they’re facing, this is also the same set of islands that reached out to the survivors of the Los Angeles wildfires and offered them 25,000 empty hotel rooms as housing. Hawaii has a long history of being welcoming to all no matter what they’re going through.

Is the Big Island Better Than the Other Hawaiian Islands?

Where should solo travelers visit when they’re thinking of Hawaiian vacations? While Oahu (home of Honolulu and Waikiki Beach) gets the most visitors, the Big Island takes the number one spot as the youngest and largest island of all eight.

The island of Hawaii (or Hawai’i, with an okina [apostrophe] in the Hawaiian language) offers different climate zones in the same place, ranging from Wet Tropical to Polar Tundra, mainly due to elevations from the Maunakea and Maunaloa volcanoes. It’s also the only island where visitors can swim with manta rays, horseback ride and whale watch in the same visit. Nature lovers can observe a volcano, a 420-foot waterfall and a black-sand beach. And you don’t even need a friend to do it.

Brian Wolf

Traveling on the Big Island

Any time there’s a vacation package, there’s also the opportunity to go on a solo “group” trip where you’ll be able to hang with other singles. It’s up to you to decide what level of “solo travel” you want to engage in.

The public transportation system on the Big Island of Hawaii, Hele-On, is free to ride and serves most of the island. It also includes tourist magnet attractions such as the Volcanoes National Park. But if your goal is to truly get to know the land and skip hanging out with tourists (including the ones who cannot stop talking about their hometown the whole time), you may want to rent a car so you can come and go as you please.

Etiquette on the Big Island

Regardless of which way you get around, as mentioned above, Hawaii is pretty adamant about protecting their ocean life and trying to keep the lands litter-free. Don’t take rocks, sand or flowers from the beaches and parks. Keep your gear clean if participating in water sports. Even if you’re just hiking, make sure your shoes and clothes don’t have any seeds or soil on them beforehand. (This is largely to protect ohia, the most abundant native tree in the state of Hawaii, which are dying at an alarming rate from a fungal disease called Rapid Ohia Death. All districts of Hawaii Island have been affected and all trees statewide are threatened by this disease.)

Most importantly, do not leave trash behind while camping and hiking. Even outside of the potential fines, it lets the locals know you care. Even if you see trash left behind by others, they’d really appreciate if you helped to preserve Hawaii’s natural beauty and discard litter.

Solo Activities to Do on the Big Island

Here are some places where you can appreciate the Big Island on your own.

Cristian Grigore

Beach Hangouts. Whether your goal is to swim, scuba dive, snorkel, tan, walk, kayak, body board or ride hydro bikes, it’s all here on the Big Island. There are a number of beaches to choose from. In Hilo, Carlsmith Beach Park, Onekahakaha Beach Park, Leleiwi Beach Park, Richardson Ocean Center/Leleiwi Beach Park or Honoliʻi Beach Park. In Ka’u, there’s Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach. In Kohala, there’s ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay, Hāpuna Beach Park, Holoholokai Beach, ‘Ōhai‘ula/Spencer Beach Park, Waialea and Kaunaʻoa Beach. In Kona, there’s Hōnaunau Bay, Kahaluʻu Beach Park, Laʻaloa/White Sands Beach Park, Kamakahonu Bay, Kekahakai State Park, Kailua Bay, Kohanaiki County Beach Park and Keauhou Bay. In Puna, there’s Pohoiki Beach.

Restaurant Hopping. You’re going to want to grab a bite to eat on your solo trip to Hawaii, and if there’s a food you want, chances are the Big Island has it. A few items on the popular restaurant menus include burgers-and-beer matchups, world-class steaks, seafood, sushi, Taco Tuesdays and specialty cocktails. For breakfast, there are plenty of fresh pastries, lattes and Kaua’i coffee. Known as much for its coffee as it is for its chocolate, don’t miss out on Hawaii’s dark chocolate, barrel aged rum bars, barrel aged bourbon bars, goat milk chocolate and chocolate with coconut milk. And if you’re a solo vegetarian traveler who is worried you’ll have nothing to eat but salads, don’t be. Vegan restaurants on the Big Island, such as Journey Café (located in Kailua Kona) have plenty of plant-based menu options to choose from: macadamia nut-based ricotta garlic knots, fried lemon herb chick’n, falafel gyros, herb tofu ricotta, chickpea feta and tropical pancakes.

Yoshi Canopus

Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival. Although this festival is only available in February, this may be just the distraction you need if you’re single on Valentine’s Day. (Who knows? You may meet someone else who is single while you’re there.) Community-wide and run by volunteers, the event is annually produced by the Hawai’i County Parks and Recreation’s Culture and Education Section. In 2025, the 32nd anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is headquartered from Church Row Park.

At multiple venues between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests celebrate the park’s annual blooming of historic cherry trees. In addition to bonsai activities, guests can participate in bon dancing, chef food demonstrations, broke da’ mouth food (a Hawaiian-Pidgin phrase that equates to saying something is so delicious it “broke” your mouth, which is similar to saying someone “broke the internet”), hands-on mochi pounding, sake tasting, traditional tea ceremonies and loads of craft vendors. There are also live performances and free transportation shuttles between Church Row Park and other venues. Walking is encouraged.

Jeremy Bishop

Turtle Town. Start your trip in the Molokini Crater, enjoying a full breakfast buffet while admiring the home of more than 400 species of marine life. In the summer months, check out Hawaiian Green Sea Turtles (Honu) in Turtle Town.

Whale Watch. During the winter months from December to April, look out for humpback whales.

White Sands Versus Black Sands. Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach isn’t the best place to swim, but it is a picturesque place to have your own “me time” picnic. Enjoy coconut palm trees and observe green sea turtles (Honu) strolling through the black sand. (These turtles are protected, and should not be removed from the area.)

And before you finish out your solo trip to Hawaii, because you know someone will ask for a souvenir back home, poke your head into King Kamehameha Mall, Kona Coast Shopping Center or Keauhou Shopping Center. You can shop for them and grab a few Big Island keepsakes of your own.