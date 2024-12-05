When new travelers head to Hawaii, palm trees, leis, hula dancing and luaus may immediately come to mind. And while the islands of Hawaii can offer all of the above, there are areas that may feel more like big cities than islands. Huge shopping malls, nightclubs and bike lanes are as easy to find on islands like Maui and Oahu as they are in cities like Chicago. And with a time difference ranging from three hours on the west coast to six hours on the east coast, it may take Hawaiian travelers a day or two to get adjusted. But in such a set of magnetic islands, it’s a given that Christmas in Hawaii sounds appealing. But should you go? And if you do go, which island should you choose for Christmas in Hawaii?

Studio Kealaula

Writer’s note: Hawaii and Hawai’i will be used interchangeably throughout this post. In English, the islands are spelled Hawaii. However, the correct spelling in Hawaiian languages includes an okina (‘) and spells the island as Hawai’i.

Two Islands You Can’t Visit for Christmas In Hawaii

Niʻihau and Kahoʻolawe are two Hawaiian islands that are off limits to most visitors. The former is nicknamed the “Forbidden Island” because it’s privately owned. Originally purchased in 1863, King Kamehameha IV sold the smallest island for $10,000 to Elizabeth Sinclair of Scotland. Her descendants, the Kamaaina (meaning “Old-Timer”) Robinson family, have lived on this land ever since. Tourism is prohibited, and the population is Hawaiians only (in origin and language).

Even in 1959 when the island had the option to be classified under statehood, the consensus was “no.” By 1987, the Robinsons allowed half-day helicopter tours of the island at $440 and a few hours on the beach. Even then, visitors weren’t allowed contact with the village and communicating with the inhabitants is strictly forbidden. But a stray Japanese pilot that landed there and led to fatal chaos was inspiration for the 2019 movie Enemy Within.

Forest and Kim Starr

Kahoʻolawe, aka “Target Isle,” is an uninhabited island that was formerly used as a military training ground. Only authorized personnel are allowed to visit for cultural or environmental reasons. Volunteer work opportunities were one way to visit, but in the early 2000s, the island didn’t have fresh water. Because of unexploded ordnance (UXO) hazards, rough terrains and harsh environmental elements, leisure travelers are still prohibited without specific permission.

Luke Scarpino

Christmas in Maui Post-Lahaina Disaster

Before August 2023, Maui travelers could easily take a bus for as little as $2 or drive back and forth to Lahaina, enjoying a ride on a steam-powered train, visiting the art galleries and souvenir shops, checking out the restaurants, golfing, and taking a casual stroll. Unfortunately, that fire in Lahaina cost at least 102 lives and resulted in significant devastation throughout Lahaina. Before the wildfires, approximately 8,000 people were arriving on the island of Maui each day. Last year, that number dwindled down to around 2,000. (Maui has a population of about 117K people.)

Opinions have been mixed among locals about the tourism industry, and travelers were told to stay away from August to October to house emergency workers and displaced locals. However, some locals depend on tourism to make a living while others can’t afford to live on the island because they’re in attractive areas for tourists. With a small town vibe, Maui can easily win over nature lovers after seeing even a short glimpse of the West Maui Mountains, the boat area where fishermen can quietly catch their meals and the satisfied look on eco-friendly travelers’ faces at seeing the $500-$1,000 fine for littering.

While most of Lahaina has still not re-opened more than a year later, the rest of Maui is getting back on its feet with Christmas travel, offering fun things to do for the holidays, including tasting peppermint macadamia nut cookies courtesy of Honolulu Cookie Company, watching live jazz music performances at The Shops with Joe Cano, checking out Polynesian shows, Christmas Eve candlelight services at Honolua United Methodist Church and Harvest Kumulani Church, and dropping off canned goods before taking a free photo with Santa Claus at Shops at Wailea.

Jess Loiterton

Christmas In Oahu

Full of nightclubs, outdoor malls, gazebos, and as much day shopping as there is a busy nightlife, O‘ahu (with a population of approximately 876K) is the most populated island in Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital city, includes a major airport, business and financial center, and colleges such as the Brigham Young University–Hawaii and University of Hawai’i. For historian travelers, landmarks include Nuʻuanu Pali, Diamond Head and Pearl Harbor.

With weather in the 70s and 80s in the winter, enjoy parasailing, surfing, snorkeling, mountain tubing and deep sea fishing. December travelers would’ve missed the Royal Hawaiian Center Holiday Kick-Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony, along with the Waikīkī Holiday Parade, which happens Thanksgiving week. However, there are still holiday lighting events such as the Honolulu City Lights, Kāne‘ohe Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting at the Moana Surfrider in early December.

Lucas Andrade

Christmas In Hawai’i, the Big Island

The official island of Hawai’i has one-fourth of the population (approximately 201K) as Oahu, and travelers flock here too. With the world’s tallest mountain from its base to its peak, Maunakea is a massive sight. In addition to several marine conservation districts, there are five national parks, multiple botanical gardens (Limahuli Garden, Allerton Garden and McBryde Garden), the coffee plantation Kauaʻi Coffee, and a look at 1,200 endangered Hawaiian monk seals swimming in Kauaʻi’s waters on Poʻipū Beach. In addition to plenty of “me” time doing everything from solo yoga or joining a group in New Moon Circles for women, Christmas in Hawaii’s Big Island also includes the Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade and a holiday dinner at the Fairmont Orchid.

mcyumyum

Christmas In Moloka’i

With about 7,400 people, this island is nicknamed the “Friendly Isle” and has the world’s highest sea cliffs along its northern coast. Stretching 38 miles long, this island has a high percentage of Native Hawaiian ancestry who continue to preserve their rural lifestyle. Guides can show Hawaiian holiday travelers the Kalaupapa National Historical Park, the Pāpōhaku Beach (one of Hawai’i’s largest white-sand beaches) and Purdy’s Natural Macadamia Nut Farm. Christmas travelers can enjoy the Kaunakakai Christmas Light Parade and Ho’olaule’a.

Irina Zhikh

Christmas In Kaua’i

With a population larger than Moloka’i at 58K, the “Garden Island” has plenty of vegetation, waterfalls, the Waimea Canyon, and the “hidden” valley of Kalalau, along with landmarks such as the Hanalei Bay, Wailua River where travelers can kayak, Nawiliwili Bay and Poʻipū Beach where travelers can snorkel. It’s an island made for relaxation and peace, but Christmas travelers looking for something a little livelier to do can meet Santa at the Kukui Grove Mall in Lihue or admire the collection of palm trees that become the Grand Christmas Tree.

Forest and Kim Starr

Christmas In Lānaʻi

Formerly known as the “Pineapple Island,” it’s now known as the “Secluded Island.” The island used to be dominated by the Dole Company pineapple plantation, but tourists are popping up more often. Spanning 141 square miles, this island is a great place for backcountry hikes and four-wheel drives off beaten paths. Cat lovers will definitely want to check out the Lānaʻi Cat Sanctuary. Although the holiday events aren’t the kind of main attraction that would make Hawaiian travelers beeline there, a Christmas tree lighting is happening for those who happen to be there at the same time.

In six of the eight islands, chances are you’re going to have a good time even if you don’t do any holiday shopping or see Santa Claus or build a gingerbread house. You may do none of the above and just decide to try out paddleboard yoga for the first time or stroll around by mountains. The holiday is yours to spend it however you see fit. Aloha!