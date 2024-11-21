Maui, the second-largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago, has many accommodations that cater to varying tastes and budgets. You can choose from luxurious beachfront resorts or keep things intimate at a boutique hotel.

Maui’s hospitality scene continues to evolve. Visitors can expect Hawaiian tradition in their experiences as well as modern luxury. Maui is a perfect romantic getaway, with many newlyweds choosing to spend their honeymoons on the island. It’s also ideal for a family adventure or a solo retreat. These top five hotels offer the best of Maui’s aloha spirit, beauty, and top-notch amenities for travelers seeking quality accommodations.

Four Seasons Resort Maui At Wailea

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is a luxurious stay on Maui’s southwestern coast. This iconic resort has consistently redefined the standards of Hawaiian hospitality since its opening. Known for its impeccable service, stunning ocean views, and lavish amenities, the Four Seasons takes guests into a world of island living. The resort’s commitment to authenticity is evident in its integration of Hawaiian culture throughout the guest experience, from traditional lei greetings to on-site cultural activities.

Area : Wailea

: Wailea Hotel Feature Spotlight : Adults-only Serenity Pool with underwater music and spectacular ocean views

: Adults-only Serenity Pool with underwater music and spectacular ocean views Before you go: The resort offers complimentary outrigger canoe experiences, allowing guests to connect with Hawaiian culture and marine life

Montage Kapalua Bay

Montage Kapalua Bay has a more intimate, residential-style luxury experience on Maui’s northwest shore. This all-suite resort is set apart by its spacious accommodations, featuring full kitchens, large lanais, and views of the Pacific Ocean and neighboring islands. The Montage does an excellent job of capturing the spirit of Hawaii through the way its low-rise structures meld in with their surroundings. The resort’s multi-tiered lagoon pool, a world-class spa, and access to Kapalua Bay Beach – one of Maui’s best snorkeling spots – make it an ideal choice for those seeking a tranquil and immersive Hawaiian retreat.

Area : Kapalua

: Kapalua Hotel Feature Spotlight : Spacious residential-style suites with full kitchens and large lanais

: Spacious residential-style suites with full kitchens and large lanais Before you go: Take advantage of the resort’s Paintbox children’s program. It provides cultural and environmental activities for younger guests.

Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort – A Concept By Hyatt

The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort represents a fresh, contemporary take on luxury Hawaiian accommodations. This stylish and eco-conscious resort appeals to travelers seeking a more modern and design-forward experience. The Andaz is renowned for its stunning cascading infinity pools, farm-to-table dining experiences, and innovative apothecary-style spa. The resort’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its LEED certification and various eco-friendly initiatives.

Area : Wailea

: Wailea Hotel Feature Spotlight : Four cascading infinity pools with views of the Pacific Ocean

: Four cascading infinity pools with views of the Pacific Ocean Before you go: Don’t miss the Ka’ana Kitchen for a unique farm-to-table dining experience featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Hana-Maui Resort – A Destination By Hyatt Residence

Experience Maui’s untouched beauty and slower pace of life at the Hana-Maui Resort (formerly Travaasa Hana). Located at the end of the famous Road to Hana, this resort provides a genuine taste of old Hawaii. The Hana-Maui Resort is known for its tranquil setting, absence of televisions in rooms, and focus on experiential activities that connect guests with Hawaiian culture and nature. From horseback riding along the coast to lei-making classes and wellness programs, the resort allows you to disconnect from the modern world.

Area : Hana

: Hana Hotel Feature Spotlight : Oceanview bungalows with private lanais and hot tubs

: Oceanview bungalows with private lanais and hot tubs Before you go: Prepare for a digital detox – the resort’s remote location means limited cell phone coverage.

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

The Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, is a sprawling beachfront property that epitomizes the grandeur of Hawaiian resort living. Known for its extensive amenities and family-friendly atmosphere, the Grand Wailea boasts the island’s largest water feature – a complex of nine pools connected by a lazy river, slides, and waterfalls. The resort’s Spa Grande is one of the largest in Hawaii. It offers various treatments and hydrotherapy options.

Area : Wailea

: Wailea Hotel Feature Spotlight : The Wailea Canyon Activity Pool complex features nine interconnected pools and water activities

: The Wailea Canyon Activity Pool complex features nine interconnected pools and water activities Before you go: Book a sunset dinner at Humuhumunukunukuapua’a, the resort’s over-water restaurant named after Hawaii’s state fish

As you plan your Maui getaway, these five exceptional hotels, from Wailea’s luxurious beachfront settings to Hana’s untouched beauty, invite guests to forge a deep connection with the spirit of Maui. You can lounge by an infinity pool, indulge in farm-to-table cuisine, or learn traditional Hawaiian crafts. These hotels ensure that your stay on the Valley Isle is nothing short of magical.

