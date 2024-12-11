Tell someone you’re headed to an island like Maui by yourself, and prepare for the looks of confusion. Hanging out alone isn’t usually the marketing material you’ll see for island travel. Chances are you’ll see newlyweds on their honeymoon or a bridal party getting ready for the big day. But for a woman solo traveler who enjoys her own company and loves nature, island adventures are just as enjoyable on your own.

But why travel solo on an island, especially for those old enough to have watched Gilligan’s Island? In real life, there are solo travel planning companies so you don’t have to worry about getting lost. While every island may not be the friendliest, some may feel like home away from home. If you want to travel solo but be in a group, you have that option too. But if you do, is that really considered “solo travel” anymore? Either way, here are seven islands that make perfect solo trips for women. This is your excuse to have a blast without worrying about someone keeping you company the entire time.

Maui Me Time

Jashith G

For a city native who has never seen a mountain up close, seeing the 5,788-foot West Maui Mountains is jaw-dropping. From the beach to perusing the campus of University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, those mountains are always in your line of view. The West Maui Mountains hiking route takes approximately two hours and 52 minutes and, because of its popularity and 365-day-open status, you’ll more than likely see other tourists (or locals) while you enjoy the exercise. If you brought your dog along, this could be a memorable trip for the two of you. (Unless you have a very active dog in Maui’s semi-hot temperature, this 4.2-mile walk is better completed on your own. Or, keep water handy and cut it short when you see your dog trailing behind. The dog must be leashed the entire walk.)

There are plenty of places to go swimming and run along the beach, too. Take a rest stop along the rocks and you’re sure to see a fisherman enjoying the view too. If you want to join in, you don’t need a license for saltwater fishing. However, check the Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources for freshwater fishing.

Thomas Tunsch

Not interested in lengthy exercising? There’s plenty else to do in Maui. Stroll around in a dozen malls and marketplaces, get a pedicure and manicure at Maui Mall. Stop by the central area to see if there’s a weekly hula dance performance on the live stage. (In the past, it has usually been midday on Mondays. That may have changed.)

If you’re a vegan or vegetarian who doesn’t think you could enjoy a luau, which usually includes a pig wrapped in banana leaves and pulled up from an underground oven to eat, this is your best bet to enjoy the dancing without the pork. (Kahului, Hawaii has a Whole Foods Market with a wide assortment of plant-based options if you want to grab your dinner there and refrigerate it at your hotel or inn.) If you want to learn how to hula instead of just watching the pros, head to Whalers Village for a complimentary hula class. Hawaiʻi Hula Company not only offers hula lessons but also an opportunity to make a lei.

Oahu Me Time

Daniel Ramirez

For anyone who has been to Honolulu already, there’s a reason that the capital of Hawaii keeps making its way to the top 10 list for solo travelers for women. Parts of Honolulu, such as the International Market Place, may as well be the Magnificent Mile in Chicago (another city that made it to the top 10 list) because it’s full of shopping centers, restaurants, and places to mingle among singles and locals. With all the same shopping and cultural class perks as Maui, outdoorsy types can also enjoy parasailing and paddleboard yoga. Depending on where you stay, don’t expect to go to sleep any time soon with nightclubs blasting music loud enough to make you get out of your hotel bed and see what’s going on nearby. Although the island has more of a “movers and shakers” vibe than its smaller, quieter neighbor (Maui), solo travelers can also try meditation, yoga, breathwork and sound bath healing too.

Jamaica Me Time

Meg von Haartman

The catcalling and safety warnings may make traveling to Jamaica alone a mixed bag. For this Jamaican woman who lived in London, there were highs and lows. Interestingly, the part that bothered her most was not having the freedom to wander off to walk for hours as opposed to having a personal driver and main guide. She did get to walk barefoot by the waterfalls, but she was mostly getting driven from place to place. For solo travelers who prefer a safety buddy, this will probably be fun. For more independent solo travelers who prefer to move around and go where they want to go without anyone else tagging along, this can be a challenge for women especially. But after a trip to the Old Crafts Markets, she was introduced to an “entire community of locals who have Jamaican-owned businesses, restaurants and rentals that tourists never experience.” From ackee and oxtails to Ital food, there’s a little something for every travel foodie too.

Curaçao Me Time

Skitterphoto

For artsy solo travelers, one of the first activities in Curacao that stands out is the “Art Now City Tours” with artist Avantia Damberg, who gives personal tours of art in Punda, Scharloo and Otrobanda (all in downtown Willemstad). A casual scroll through her social media channel shows a world of colorful authors, building art and tangible items that creatives will enjoy. In addition to beach life in the Caribbean, solo travelers can visit the Fortchurch, the oldest church on the island (1769); mingle in the Kura Hulanda Village, a small village with a hotel, bars, restaurants, a residential area and shopping centers; and get a “Peace of Art” by learning about art journaling, mixed media, hand lettering and travel journaling. Consistently considered safe for solo (and women) travelers, as is the case with any vacation, there are exceptions. While one TikTok traveler didn’t have the best experience there, she still confirmed she would “absolutely” return.

Zanzibar Me Time

Manuél

Once upon a time, both Zanzibar and Pemba were believed to have been part of Africa. The separation of Pemba happened during the Miocene Epoch about 23 to 5.3 million years ago while Zanzibar’s separation from the Pliocene Epoch was about 5.3 to 2.6 million years ago. For political enthusiasts, Hussein Ali Mwinyi (from the long-term ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party) has been Zanzibar’s president since winning the October 2020 elections. The former defense minister campaigned on an anti-corruption ticket and almost 300 corruption cases have been prosecuted by the Zanzibar Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (ZAECA). While solo travel has consistently been welcomed, there are differing opinions about the dress code, including one site that says to cover the shoulders and knees when walking through town, primarily because 98% of Zanzibar’s population is Muslim. Other travelers declare that “there is no real dress code.” Either way, it’s more of a silent respect than someone shaming tourists for skipping an unspoken dress code. Plan a trip on a safari, enjoy the beaches, kite surf and island hop, as you see fit.

Aruba Me Time

iSAW Company

Solo island travelers may run into any of the 90-plus nationalities from more than 130 countries living in harmony here in Aruba. The ancient Arawak people were the first to call Aruba home. Over the years, people from Africa and Europe came to live on the island. Wrap your body in Aruban aloe at one of their world-class spas, watch the sunset at the sea during a twilight yoga session or enjoy a hike through Arikok National Park. For more excitement, the International Palomarga Raceway Park in Aruba is a top-racing facility in the Caribbean where drivers compete for a distance of 1/4 or 1/8 mile. The drag race draws in about 30,000 spectators and 4,500 participants each season to enjoy the monthly races in San Nicolas. If you like the idea of speed on water instead, check out kite surfing on Malmok Beach, snorkelers, water skiers, and swimmers enjoying the water and waves.

Barbados Me Time

Tom Jur

You may never hear a new album from Rihanna, but you can at least enjoy her original stomping grounds. If you like a little rum, what better place to hang out in than the birthplace of rum? Discover the story at the Mount Gay distillery, founded in 1703 and believed to produce the oldest rum found anywhere in the world. From Barbados calypso music, jumping bars and a piano bar, this is the perfect place for solo travelers who enjoy the nightlife. When the sun goes down, Barbados wakes up. Get ready to dance and party. For a slow day after partying, swim or relax in more than 80 pristine white-sand beaches.

Did any of these seven inspire you to grab your plane ticket? Hopefully so. Even if you decide that solo travel the whole time isn’t your style, you can always have one “me time” day to enjoy your own company and invite the family out to meet you the day after. This way, you can do what you want, when you want to and where you want to, and have the memories to daydream about years later.