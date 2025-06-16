The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Dominican Republic, urging travelers to exercise increased caution when visiting the popular Caribbean destination. The warning, released on Thursday, comes at the height of summer vacation, when thousands of Americans plan tropical getaways. Officials cite ongoing issues with violent crime, including robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, as the primary reason for the elevated alert level.

Despite increased police presence in tourist areas, visitors remain vulnerable to criminal activity throughout the country. The State Department emphasizes that criminals in the Dominican Republic “are rarely caught and prosecuted,” creating additional safety concerns for those planning to visit the sun-soaked beaches and resorts that have made this island nation a favorite among international travelers. The Level 2 advisory is the second-lowest on the State Department’s four-tier scale. This level indicates that visitors should “be aware of increased risks to safety and security.”

What Safety Measures Does The Travel Advisory Recommend For Tourists Visiting The Dominican Republic?

The State Department has issued specific safety guidelines for Americans planning Dominican Republic trips. Travelers should remain vigilant about their surroundings and avoid displaying signs of wealth that might attract unwanted attention. Officials recommend being especially careful with smartphones, avoiding using them openly on the street, where they could become targets for theft.

If confronted by robbers, visitors are advised to surrender personal belongings without resistance to avoid escalating potentially dangerous situations. Additional recommendations include traveling with companions whenever possible rather than alone and never leaving food or drinks unattended. This could help prevent incidents of drugging or theft. The advisory also suggests enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This program allows the U.S. Embassy to send safety alerts and makes it easier to locate citizens during emergencies.

Visitors to the Dominican Republic have several safety resources available. The country operates a 911 emergency response system similar to the United States. Additionally, the Professional Tourist Police force (POLITUR) specializes in assisting international visitors. Most resorts employ private security personnel who can provide immediate assistance within resort properties.