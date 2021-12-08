Hispaniola, shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, is the second-largest island in the Caribbean after Cuba. Like all countries, the Dominican Republic has a multifaceted history to be sure. That history is festive in some ways, and brutal in others, particularly relating to the cruel regime of Rafael Trujillo, and the ongoing, contentious relationship with Haiti.

Aesthetically, there’s no disputing the island’s gems, from long stretches of sandy beach, nature reserves, waterfalls and verdant landscapes. Santo Domingo, the capital, is one of the oldest cities in the Caribbean, and Punta Cana is popular with tourists, offering hotels and five-star villas.

Dominicans themselves are warm, energetic, and passionate people. Whether it’s your first visit, or you’ve been before, they’ll be eager to show you a good time.

Ready to jet? Here are 13 things to remember when visiting the Dominican Republic.