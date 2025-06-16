Two devastating plane crashes separated by over 27 years share an uncanny connection. The sole survivors of both disasters escaped death while seated in the exact same seat: 11A. This remarkable parallel emerged after Ruangsak Loychusak, a 47-year-old Thai singer who survived a 1998 Thai Airways crash, came forward after learning about Ramesh Viswashkumar, the only person to survive the recent Air India Flight AI-171 disaster.

Loychusak expressed his condolences to families who lost loved ones in the Air India tragedy, noting the eerie similarity that links their survival stories. The coincidence has sparked discussions among aviation experts on seat safety, survival patterns in air disasters, and whether certain positions in aircraft truly offer better protection during catastrophic events. Both survivors now share a unique bond few can comprehend – living with the trauma of surviving when so many others perished.

The Thai Airways Seat 11A Survivor’s Story

Loychusak’s brush with death occurred aboard Thai Airways Flight TG261, traveling from Bangkok to Surat Thani. The aircraft stalled during landing and crashed into a swamp, claiming 101 lives among the 146 people on board. “I had difficulty flying for 10 years after the crash,” Loychusak revealed, describing the psychological aftermath of his survival, per the Times of India.

He detailed how panic would overtake him during flights, making normal breathing difficult despite adequate air circulation. The trauma manifested in specific behavior: “I avoided speaking to anyone and always stared outside the window, blocking anyone from closing it to maintain my sense of safety.”

Air India’s Lone Survivor

Ramesh Viswashkumar, a British citizen of Indian origin, emerged as the sole survivor among 242 passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated Air India Flight AI-171. The tragic irony extends further as his brother Ajaykumar, seated in 11J, did not survive the crash. The brothers, who had lived in the UK for over 15 years, were entrepreneurs who operated a garment business in London while managing a fishing venture in their hometown of Diu. They were among 15 passengers from the villages of Bucharwada and Vanakbara who boarded the doomed flight.

According to CNN, aviation safety experts emphasize how remarkable these parallel survival stories are. The odds of being the lone survivor in a major plane crash are already infinitesimally small. The probability of two sole survivors from different crashes occupying identical seat positions approaches statistical impossibility. This coincidence has prompted renewed interest in crash survival patterns and whether certain aircraft sections truly provide better protection during catastrophic failures.