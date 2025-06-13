The Tata Group, owner of Air India, has announced a compensation package of 10 million Indian rupees (around $120,000) for each family who lost a loved one in the devastating crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, June 12, 2025, claiming the lives of 241 passengers and crew.

Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. He stated in an X post: “We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones and with those who have been injured.”

The airline has also committed to covering all medical expenses for those injured in the incident and supporting the rebuilding of BJ Medical’s hostel damaged in the crash.

Air India Crash Details And Investigation

The Ahmedabad-London flight was carrying 242 people, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian, when it sent a mayday call moments after takeoff. After climbing to an altitude of just 190 meters, the aircraft crashed into a residential area, erupting into flames. Miraculously, one passenger, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, survived the crash after escaping through an emergency exit.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a division of India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, has launched a formal investigation into the crash. Additionally, the Indian government has formed a high-level committee of experts to examine the incident and recommend measures to strengthen aviation safety. Air India has also established a dedicated passenger hotline (1-800-5691-444) for families seeking information. Those calling from outside India can reach the airline at +91 80 6277 9200.

The compensation announcement comes as families gather at hospitals across Ahmedabad, desperately seeking information about their loved ones. Officials have indicated that at least 1,000 DNA tests will be conducted to identify victims, many of whom are unrecognizable due to the severity of the crash.