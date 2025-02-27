Fans of the hit HBO original series The White Lotus likely already know that the show switches up its location in each season. When the series first premiered in 2021, it centered on a luxury hotel in Hawaii. Season two, by the same token, was filmed in and around a beautiful resort in Taormina, Sicily. Fans have been speculating on the new locale for the dramatic black comedy since the last season dramatically came to a close in December 2022. The long-awaited third season, which premiered earlier this month, takes viewers to an all-new White Lotus retreat, as represented on screen by the extraordinary Four Seasons Koh Samui on Ko Samui island, Thailand. As new episodes continue airing weekly, fans are likely to be stunned by B-roll footage from the Four Seasons and its luxurious surroundings, which include some next-level amenities and access to local wildlife.

In order to get a full sense of the luxury that awaits the cast and crew of The White Lotus season three, let’s take a moment to explore the hotel, unpack the price of a stay and see what other hidden wonders can be found in this portion of the world. If you’ve got plenty of cash to blow, you may even be interested in heading to the Four Seasons Koh Samui yourself. According to insiders at the upscale resort, reservations are already beginning to see a major uptick, with plenty more expected to come through as the series continues to surge in popularity. Luckily, we’ll also dive into a few more cost-effective options in the area, just in case a trip to Thailand is on your bucket list and you don’t have an extra five-figure sum to throw at hotel accommodations alone.

The Four Seasons Koh Samui Is the Perfect Place To Enjoy Paradise

Key Scenes: As is customary for The White Lotus, season three displays a variety of characters staying at the Four Seasons hotel, as they navigate the social and political connections shared by those with extreme wealth. The series often showcases the juxtaposition between those with the disposable income to visit these lavish resorts and the locals tasked with catering to their every whim. The latest installment of the HBO series is no different, and even outlines the relationship that natives in and around the Koh Samui hotel have cultivated with the surrounding flora and fauna.

Best Time To Visit: The dry season of Thailand typically encompasses the months of November through February. This makes the late Winter period one of the most ideal times to visit the stunning locale, as conditions are ideal for outdoor events. Still, you may find that there’s never a wrong time to check in to the Four Seasons Koh Samui, as the resort is loaded with bells and whistles for you to explore at your leisure.

Average Cost Per Night: The cost to stay at this beautiful oasis starts at roughly $1,900 per night, without accounting for special requests and surge pricing. Those looking to book larger suites may be floored by the five-figure price tag per evening, though visitors will surely see the value in the upgrade. Four-bedroom villas are currently listed at a whopping $13,243 per night.

The Four Seasons Koh Samui is not your standard hotel. In case the price tag and stunning views in The White Lotus don’t give it away, you won’t find yourself sharing a wall with a couple in town for their cousins’ wedding. Rather than traditional bedroom, bathroom and kitchen layouts, the Four Seasons offers 60 stunning villas and 15 private residences. Each room comes with plenty of privacy, high canopy ceilings and an exterior deck with views of the calm blue seas of the Gulf of Siam. There’s also an infinity pool, plunge pool, fully stocked fitness center, a dazzling spa and full complimentary bars on site. At the bar, you’ll find specialty cocktails, including the vodka soda-based Coconut Paradise.

According to White Lotus series creator Mike White, the coconuts for these beverages are harnessed off the trees by wild monkeys that inhabit the hotel grounds, offering visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience in nature. “There were no trained monkeys used at all,” White explained, in a discussion with Express. “We just went out with a second camera and shot them – we literally just captured them in situ. They were really beautiful – and let me tell you, they really showed up for us. You put a camera on them and they’re dancing and posing – they were ready to have their moment!” If you’re someone who truly values experiences in nature, you can also wade out into the ocean waves for a variety of watersports. Conversely, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to curl up with a good book during your stay at the Four Seasons, as the hotel packs its own full library.

Exploring Thailand: Whether you have the disposable income for the Four Seasons Koh Samui or not, you may find that the nation of Thailand offers plenty of exciting excursions beyond the comfort of the resort. For instance, those interested in trekking across the sea to the mainland should be sure to visit Bangkok, which serves as one of Asia’s greatest cultural epicenters. While there, feel free to explore stunning sites like the MBK Center, or take a food tour on the back of a traditional tuk-tuk. Other must-see sights include the Chatuchak Weekend Market where vendors sell locally sourced goods and souvenirs, as well as the Paradise Pattaya interactive 3D art museum. Thailand is loaded with options for visitors of all stripes, so don’t feel restricted or limited if you lack the funds necessary to stay at the Four Seasons.

Price-Friendly Hotel Alternatives: Though the Four Seasons resort is obviously prohibitively expensive, it’s not the only way to see coastal Thailand in style. Those looking for a similar experience on a budget can find a litany of hotels and Airbnb rentals along Thailand’s Southern coast, albeit not on Ko Samui island. The Hotel Clover Asoke and Banyan Tree Bangkok are choice favorites for those looking to remain in the city, while the Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach and The Shore At Katathani provide beachfront views and plenty of oceanic activities. You may not find yourself walking in the very sands that The White Lotus‘ Rick Hatchett and Jaclyn Lemon, though maybe that’s for the best, considering things often don’t work out for characters in the dramatic series. The Four Seasons Koh Samui may be the most pampered place in Thailand, but it’s not the only way to experience the lovely nation.