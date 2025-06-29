Venice has turned into a chaotic playground for the ultra-wealthy this week as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez host a lavish three-day wedding celebration. The Amazon founder’s festivities have taken over significant parts of the city, leaving regular tourists struggling to navigate the canals and landmarks. According to USA Today, private jets continue to land at Marco Polo Airport while luxury yachts pack the waterways. As a result, visitors face rerouted water traffic, security checkpoints, and unexpected closures across central Venice. Jeff Bezos’s Venice wedding, which ran from June 24 to June 28, has effectively commandeered several key areas.

On Thursday, the medieval church Madonna dell’Orto hosted an open-air event. Security closed off the streets nearby. Three luxury hotels remain fully booked for the occasion, and dozens of water taxis are reserved for guests. Tourists are scrambling to find available rooms and other transit options during the peak travel season. Police have also launched an extensive security operation. Venice’s Police Headquarters is leading efforts to protect high-profile guests.

Reports suggest Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, and possibly Leonardo DiCaprio and Elon Musk were in attendance. Around 95 private planes have reportedly landed at Venice’s airport for the event.

Jeff Bezos’s Venice Wedding Venue Moved After Local Protests

The original wedding venue sparked major backlash. A coalition of local activist groups launched the “No Space for Bezos” campaign. Protesters planned to clog canals with inflatable crocodiles to stop celebrity guests from arriving. Under pressure, Bezos and Sánchez moved their main reception from the Scuola Grande della Misericordia to the Arsenale, a fortified former shipyard accessible only by raised bridges.

Tourists report delays across the city. Water taxi terminals face long lines, while paparazzi crowd walkways. Security bottlenecks slow down access to major sites. The surge of mega-yachts has only made canal transport worse. Visitors currently in Venice or arriving soon should prepare for disruptions. Water taxis and airport transfers may experience heavy delays. Police restrictions remain in effect near key venues, including the San Giorgio Maggiore Basilica and the Arsenale, through Saturday. Activists are also planning a “No Bezos, No War” protest march in the coming days.