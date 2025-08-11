Starting at Niagara Falls, Serena Williams and her daughters just kicked off an epic adventure exploring the world’s wonders.

The forever tennis pro, beauty brand founder, and venture capitalist shares two daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams, 43, shared in the caption of an August 4 Instagram photo dump that she and Ohanian’s eldest daughter, Olympia, 7, have a travel goal of visiting the Seven Wonders of the World.

Williams’ post included snapshots of herself and Olympia casually dressed and posing, with the waterfall’s edge in the background. In some of the photos, the mother of two’s youngest daughter, Adira — nearly 2 years old — also joined in on the mommy-daughter fun. In the latter pictures, Williams, Olympia, and Adira wore red waterproof ponchos to prevent them from getting soaked on a boat tour.

Notably, Niagara Falls is not one of the Seven Wonders of the World. That said, as Williams highlighted in her caption, there are various classifications travelers may consider when deciding which world wonders they want to see and experience.

“A year ago, I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man-made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls… where to next?” the mom of two captioned her Instagram upload.

What Else Is There To Know About Serena Williams’ Niagara Falls Visit?

In a follow-up post that documented the mommy-daughter moment, Williams’ caption said, “What can I say, still chasing waterfalls…” The second post included snapshots and clips of the tennis champion and Olympia smiling for the camera.

Short videos in the photo dump captured the sights, sounds, and atmosphere of Niagara Falls. Gleeful screams erupted while passing by the drop point below the waterfall’s edge. In another clip, Williams was seemingly right by the edge, where 3,160 tons of water flow every second, according to the natural wonder’s state park website. Within her post, Williams also shared a short video of a full rainbow she spotted.