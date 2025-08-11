An Air India representative recently confirmed that two passengers on a flight from San Francisco to Mumbai witnessed cockroaches aboard the plane.

The incident was on Flight AI180, scheduled to reach Mumbai via Kolkata. While in the latter Indian city’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, a crew entered the aircraft and gave it a deep clean before it continued the passengers’ journey to Mumbai.

An Air India spokesperson told USA TODAY that “two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board.”

“Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations,” Air India added. “Air India will be undertaking a comprehensive investigation to determine the source and the cause of this incident and implement measures to prevent recurrence. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

What Else Is There To Know About Cockroaches On The Air India Flight?

A crew member relocated the two travelers who saw the cockroaches on board the flight. After the flyers made the crew member aware, the worker moved them to different seats on the plane, where they were “comfortable thereafter,” according to Air India.

Per Healthline, cockroaches (or roaches) can be harmful and even considered dangerous. The insects are a source of allergens, an asthma trigger, and they are carriers of bacteria. Though they do not bite, scratches on human skin from cockroach legs can become infected with bacteria. Also, food exposed to cockroaches could carry salmonella and other harmful bacteria.

Earlier this year, a TikToker Symoné B. Beez shared a post documenting her experience flying in a premium Spirit Airlines seat, during which she saw multiple roaches.

“Never again will I fly Spirit Airlines,” said Beez. “I’ve flown over 500,000 miles on Delta and have never in my life seen roaches on a plane. This is crazy.”