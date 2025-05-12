A viral TikTok video has exposed an unsettling travel experience aboard a Spirit Airlines flight when user Symoné B. Beez discovered multiple cockroaches crawling near her premium seat. Beez had specifically paid extra for Spirit’s “Big Front Seat” option. It’s a premium offering that provides more space and comfort similar to domestic first class on other airlines without the additional service perks.

The Mother’s Day surprise flight quickly turned into a horror story as Beez documented the uninvited insects making themselves comfortable in her supposedly premium seating area. “Never again will I fly Spirit Airlines,” Beez declared in her post. “I’ve flown over 500,000 miles on Delta and have never in my life seen roaches on a plane. This is crazy.”

This incident was particularly frustrating for the passenger because of the apparent lack of concern from the cabin crew. According to Beez, she initially spotted one roach but didn’t immediately speak up. It wasn’t until she noticed a second cockroach that she alerted the flight attendant, who reportedly “did not care whatsoever” about the situation.

Not Just A Spirit Airlines Problem

While it might be tempting to blame the airline exclusively, experts point out that roaches often board planes via passenger luggage. “The main area that causes fliers to see bugs on the plane are from the overhead luggage. If a traveler has bed bugs or roaches in their carry on, inevitably some may get out and potentially be seen by other travelers,” explains an industry expert cited in the View from the Wing report.

Pest control represents an ongoing challenge across the entire airline industry. Major carriers like American Airlines have previously dealt with infestations, including the infamous “Roach Coach” incident involving a Boeing 777 that required nine separate bug bombings before the aircraft was completely stripped down for thorough decontamination.

The global nature of air travel means that aircraft regularly transport people and possessions worldwide, creating numerous opportunities for pests to hitchhike. For travelers concerned about similar encounters, experts recommend thoroughly checking your seating area upon boarding and immediately reporting any pest sightings to flight attendants.