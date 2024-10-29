A Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles left passengers panicking last week when they spotted an uninvited guest scurrying around the aircraft.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, involved a rat that managed to find its way onto the plane. The rodent caused a mix of shock, amusement, and concern among those on board.

Spirit Airlines’ “Super Rat”

As the flight cruised at altitude, passengers’ attention was suddenly drawn to an unusual sight above the overhead bins. The unmistakable silhouette of a rat’s snout and feet could be seen through an illuminated panel. The furry stowaway elicited a range of responses from those on board. One passenger, capturing the moment on video, can be heard exclaiming, “What in the f**k?” as others around them expressed their disbelief.

While some passengers can be heard shrieking in the background of the viral video, others burst into laughter at the absurdity of the situation. The rodent, quickly dubbed a “super rat” by the astonished travelers, was seen running along the light fixture, safely separated from the passenger cabin but visible through the translucent cover. The event has since sparked a flurry of jokes and memes online, with social media users quick to poke fun at the airline’s expense.

An Instagram commenter wrote: “New movie. ‘Rats on the plane’ and not talking about your ex.” A different Instagram user expressed concern, writing: “Somebody would have had to tell me what’s up there, we’re not about to just keep flying while something is crawling on top of my head.” Another mentioned how the rat had “probably been all over the world.”

Despite the commotion, the flight continued its journey to Los Angeles. Spirit Airlines has not provided specific details on how the rat managed to board the aircraft or what measures will be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.