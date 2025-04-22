Uber and Delta Air Lines are teaming up in a major way, and it’s a win for travelers across the United States. Starting Thursday, April 24, Uber will become Delta’s exclusive rideshare and delivery partner. That means SkyMiles Members can start earning miles not just in the air, but also on the ground — and even while grabbing dinner.

This multi-year partnership aims to make travel smoother and more rewarding. Whether booking an Uber to the airport, ordering groceries through Uber Eats, or locking in a premium ride, Delta SkyMiles will now come with the ride.

How To Earn SkyMiles With Uber And Delta

The process is easy, and the rewards are real. If you’re a Delta SkyMiles Member, you can rack up miles in several everyday ways. Ordering over $40 on Uber Eats from a restaurant or grocery store means one mile per dollar. The same goes for heading to the airport in an UberX. On the other hand, choosing a premium ride like Uber Comfort or Uber Black means you’ll earn two miles per dollar. And you’ll get three miles per dollar when you book a scheduled ride with Uber Reserve.

To start earning, you just need to link your Delta and Uber accounts. Open the Uber or Uber Eats app, go to Account > Partner Rewards > Delta SkyMiles, and follow the prompts to log in. Once your accounts are linked, you’re good to go. Uber isn’t just stopping at rewards. The company will soon be integrated into the Fly Delta app, making it easier to plan your trip from start to finish. You’ll be able to book your ride to or from the airport right when you book your flight.

And there’s more to look forward to. Later this year, when you connect to Delta Sync WiFi in-flight, you’ll receive a special offer for 30% off an Uber Reserve ride once you land. Even more exciting: Uber Shuttle is launching at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport next month. It’s a new way to ride, and customers who link their Delta and Uber accounts will be the first to know when it goes live.