Delta Air Lines will inaugurate its first-ever service to Marrakech, Morocco, starting October 25, 2025. This thrice-weekly route from Atlanta to Marrakech’s Menara Airport will operate on a Boeing 767-400ER. It will feature Delta’s premium cabin offerings, including Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.

Introducing this route is a win for the airline and a game-changer for travelers. With its souks, architecture, and culture, Marrakech will now be more accessible than ever to American tourists and business travelers. Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta, highlighted the significance of this expansion, stating, “Delta’s new service to Marrakech and added flights to Accra strengthen our presence in Africa, offering more opportunities for customers to enjoy our award-winning service and premium onboard experience.”

Delta Air Lines Strengthens Existing Ties In Accra

While Marrakech represents new territory for Delta Air Lines, the airline is also reinforcing its presence in one of its most popular African destinations. Starting December 1, 2025, Delta will introduce seasonal daily nonstop service from Atlanta to Accra, Ghana. This addition complements the existing daily year-round service from New York-JFK.

The Accra route will feature the state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo. It will offer passengers the luxury of Delta One Suites and enhanced comfort across all cabin classes. This move caters to the growing market and solidifies Delta’s position as the largest US airline serving Ghana’s capital.

Delta’s African expansion is part of a broader strategy to tap into the continent’s dynamic cities, rich traditions, and growing economies.”These new routes open doors for travelers seeking business opportunities, cultural exploration, and meaningful connections,” said Matteo Curcio, Senior Vice President of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India at Delta.

With the Marrakech route, Delta Air Lines boasts one-stop connections from over 125 cities, making the UNESCO-listed destination more accessible than ever before. This extensive network is expected to drive significant traffic to the new routes. Key markets include New York, Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco.