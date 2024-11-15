Thanks to Delta Air Lines, returning from Detty December in Lagos, Nigeria, might be easier for East Coast dwellers.

In late October, the carrier announced a new daily nonstop flight from Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The route will run daily from December to February 2025, ending in March. The Lagos to NYC route will be 12 hours nonstop. Although not mentioned in the announcement, nonstop holiday season flights on the carrier’s website are also available from NYC to Lagos via a 10-hour and 2-minute flight.

Delta noted that the new service from Lagos to NYC is “specifically aimed at accommodating holiday travelers.” The airline emphasized that the flight might benefit more than those in the Big Apple.

“With a focus on catering to holiday travelers, this new service promises to enhance travel options for Nigerians living in key metropolitan areas such as Chicago, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, and New York,” the carrier said in a press release.

Notably, the new daily flight is a temporary addition to Delta’s established daily service between Lagos and the United States. The airline plans to continue its daily flights from Lagos to Atlanta.

What Else Is There To Know About Delta Air Lines’ Daily Nonstop Flights From Lagos To NYC?

Flights from the Lagos to NYC will be on an Airbus 330-200. Delta travelers will have the option of flying in one of its four signature classes: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, or the Main Cabin.

The airline advises travelers going from Lagos to the U.S. to arrive at the airport three hours before their flight.

Delta’s move capitalizes on the popularity of travelers going to and from Lagos for the holiday season. Popularly known as “Detty” or “Dirty” December, many travel to the bustling African city for its raging party scene during the end of the year, which has repeatedly gone viral on social media.