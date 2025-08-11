A Delta Air Lines baggage claims manager is warning travelers about a new scam involving discarded luggage tags. According to the airport worker who shared the warning on Reddit, scammers carefully observe passengers who remove and discard their luggage tags in baggage claim areas. They then use this discarded information to submit reimbursement claims to airlines. The result is problems for travelers with legitimate claims.

A recent “influx of fraudulent claims” is prompting aviation workers to advise passengers to wait until they’re safely home before removing and disposing of any luggage identification tags. “Please be careful and don’t take your tags off at the airport,” the worker warned in their post. “They can steal enough information from that to use your travel itinerary to get paid.”

How The Luggage Tag Scam Works

The scammers target busy baggage claim areas where travelers often immediately remove and discard their luggage tags. By collecting these discarded tags, criminals gain access to your full name, flight information, and sometimes even membership numbers.

This information is then used to file false claims for allegedly missing items, seeking monetary compensation from airlines. The Delta Air Lines employee noted that the growing trend is creating difficulties for baggage claim departments trying to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent claims. The warning extends beyond just airport terminals.

A former hotel employee commenting on the Reddit post revealed that similar fraud has occurred using bag tags discarded in hotel rooms. “Just adding to this … also, don’t throw these away in your hotel room either. As a former hotel employee, there have been a few instances of fraud using bag tags found at hotels, too,” the commenter advised.

Protecting Yourself From The Scam

Security experts recommend several measures to protect yourself from this increasingly common travel scam. First, always keep your luggage tags attached until you arrive home. When in the safety of your residence, you can then safely dispose of them by shredding or cutting them up.

The same caution applies to printed boarding passes, which contain similar valuable personal information. Some international airports have recognized this risk, with one Reddit user noting: “Japan had secured bag tag disposal receptacles near the secured exit of baggage claim…this explains why.”