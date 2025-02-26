Air Canada is taking legal action against a flyer who had their luggage “lost” by the airline. According to CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), Air Canada wants the Canadian Transportation Agency to reverse an order it gave the airline to pay $2,079 to flyer Alaa Tannous, who flew with his wife via the airline in 2022. Air Canada’s challenge in federal court stems from Tannous’ luggage being lost when he and his wife landed in Vancouver after a domestic flight from Toronto. Tannous claimed that on that day, an Air Canada employee told the couple that the airline couldn’t track down their baggage’s whereabouts.

The Air Canada traveler said he was served with legalities during the holidays over the money that the airline was ordered to pay. Notably, if it wins its legal challenge, the airline is “not seeking legal costs from Tannous,” per CBC.

“It was shocking,” Tannous said about being served on Christmas Eve at his Toronto residence. “It’s disappointing to see the airline, after all the money I spent with them over the years… they’re appealing a $2,000 claim.”

“They couldn’t even track the luggage – if it’s in Toronto or, like, on the way,” he added. “I was under the impression [the] luggage is gone.”

What Else Is There To Know About Air Canada’s Legal Challenge?

After the couple’s luggage was lost, an Air Canada employee allegedly said that the married duo could spend “a reasonable amount” that would be reimbursed on necessities like clothing and toiletries. However, after the couple submitted receipts totaling over $3,400, Air Canada counter offered $250. That’s when Tannous took the case to the CTA.

The CTA is Canada’s governmental agency in charge of the country’s federally regulated transportation. The agency reportedly wasn’t targeted in Air Canada’s filing against Tannous. However, the governmental organization defends the right to challenge its rulings.

“Anyone that is subject to a decision made by a government organization, when it affects their rights or interests, can challenge that decision through review by the Courts,” CTA spokesperson Jadrino Huot reportedly commented via email. “This is a key part of how the Canadian justice system works.”

Air Canada believes CTA didn’t accurately examine Tannous’ complaint before approving a $2,079 reimbursement. The airline’s argument includes disputes over some of the couple’s receipts. Moreover, the couple’s suitcase was sent to their hotel the same day they arrived in Vancouver. As the airline sees it, the luggage was temporarily missing, not lost.

“It does have a chilling effect, and it’s a scary proposition for a passenger,” claims Executive Director Geoff White of Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC), a Canadian consumer advocacy group. “Litigation lawyers aren’t cheap… It puts customers at a real disadvantage.”