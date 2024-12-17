United Airlines just made finding and recouping lost luggage easier for its flyers. The U.S.-based carrier announced on December 12 that customers can now use Apple’s Share Item Location feature to provide its customer service agents with baggage locations.

The main purpose of the carrier’s implementation of the new feature is to help its workers and passengers claim lost baggage more efficiently and timely. A United press release noted the mission of the AirTag hack is “faster bag recovery and an even better overall travel experience.”

Here’s how the new feature works: If a United flyer’s luggage doesn’t reach their destination, they should go on the carrier’s app and start a delayed baggage report. If traveling with an AirTag or Find My network accessory, they can now make a Share Item Location link in the Find My app and include it in their report. Then, United customer service agents will be able to see your baggage’s location on an interactive map via the link.

Regarding customers’ privacy, United flyers should know that the shared location of the luggage will be disabled once they reclaim their baggage. Moreover, the passenger will be able to stop sharing the location at any time. Otherwise, the shared location will self-expire after seven days.

The Share Item Location luggage retrieval feature works with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2.

What Else Is There To Know About The Share Item Location Feature?

United’s implementation of the innovative Apple tech comes just ahead of the brunt of holiday season travel. David Kinzelman, the carrier’s Chief Customer Officer, noted that the new Apple feature gives United passengers a second way of remaining updated on their luggage’s whereabouts.

“For years, every customer has been able to track the journey of their bag through the United app as it is scanned on and off the plane, and previously, they didn’t have a way to directly share their AirTag information with our baggage team,” explained Kinzelman.

The Chief Customer Officer continued, stating, “Now, Apple’s new Share Item Location feature will help customers travel with even more confidence, knowing they have another way to access to their bag’s precise location with AirTag or their Find My accessory of choice. They can easily and securely share that with us in the United app, and our team can use the location information to find the bag and get it reunited with its owner much more quickly.”