Could you imagine never having to decide on a destination for your annual Girl’s Trip ever again? It might sound like a stretch, but the Greater Fort Lauderdale area could actually give you that option.

A rich community comprising 31 municipalities, tons of great dining options, high end resorts, beaches, nature preserves and more, this South Florida destination really has something for everyone.

Whether your friend group is the “fully-planned-out-itinerary” crew, or the chosen family that converges onto its destination knowing full well that you won’t be spending every second of your vacation together, there’s enough going on in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area to guarantee that everyone’s vacation needs will be met and that you’ll never have the same experience twice.

As a matter of fact, here are four vacation planning starting points to help you map out the perfect vacation for you and your favorite girlfriends.

We’re Only Here For The Water

In addition to boasting an average year-round temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit, the Greater Fort Lauderdale area is home to 24 miles of golden, sandy beaches, making it the perfect getaway for water lovers, no matter when you choose to take that PTO. Each of the area’s eight beach towns has a different personality, offering you the option to either have multiple seaside experiences in one trip, or build an entire vacation around the type of sun-meets-sand mood you’re in the mood for. Get pampered steps away from the hustle and bustle of city life at one of the many 4- and 5- star resorts in Hollywood or Fort Lauderdale; explore coral reefs and shipwrecks in Pompano Beach; or enjoy the quieter side of beach life with a rental in Deerfield Beach, where you can also plan group surfing and paddle boarding lessons.

The beaches are not the only attraction the Greater Fort Lauderdale area has for water lovers. It was, afterall, nicknamed the Venice of America, thanks to its 300 miles of inland waterways. You can add beach-hopping via water taxi, paddleboarding, a luxury yacht rental, a party boat, or even a gondola ride to your itinerary.

Luxuriate In Luxury

The Greater Fort Lauderdale area is dripping in luxury, from magnificent mansions, to high-end marina life and everything in between. Whether you and your girls are trying to manifest the good life, or looking for a vacation experience that mirrors the luxe lives you live at home, the finer things in life are all accessible to you here.

You can choose a one-stop destination like the sexy, newly renovated Pier Sixty-Six. Once the tallest hotel in Fort Lauderdale, it is now one of the swankiest resorts in South Florida. We’re talking multi-level pool deck, water slides, 12 distinct culinary experiences, a spa, a renowned rooftop lounge, and a marina. And there’s the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, home to the one and only Guitar Hotel, where you and your crew can live out your best Ocean’s Eleven-inspired dreams.

The area is also home to a number of fine dining options, ranging from the best seafood you’ve ever had at top restaurants like Billy’s Stone Crab Restaurant or Oceans 234; to international fare like Casa Sensei, a Pan Asian Latin Fusion eatery; to re-imagined American cuisine at The Katherine, owned by James Beard Award nominee Timon Balloo and his wife Marissa Katherine, after whom the restaurant is named.

And we can’t forget the spas and wellness resorts! Whether you and your girls want to indulge in a traditional spa day, an introduction to ayurvedic treatments, or a sound bath, you’ll find multiple options— many attached to some of the best resorts in the area, so you won’t even have to look.

Paint the Town Red

If your crew doesn’t do vacations without a fair amount of turn-up, the Greater Fort Lauderdale area’s got you covered there too. Let the night take you where it will by heading over to the Las Olas district or Himmarshee Village, with tons of bar hopping options— and even tours to guide you along. The Greater Fort Lauderdale area is also home to a growing speakeasy scene, with fun themes ranging from the Prohibition Era that birthed the tradition of secret lounges in the US, to an NYC apartment. No, really: Carol Moran and Nancy Goldwin modeled Apt 9F after their former New York abode, where they now create a vibe reminiscent of the best house party you can imagine.

The touch of luxury we mentioned before extends to the nightlife as well. Rooftop @1WLO promises “unforgettable experiences” along with panoramic views and an opportunity to soak up city vibes; while the Escape Rooftop Bar at the Kimpton Shorebreak offers a chic setting complete with a pool, light bites and curated pairings and events.

Dive Into Culture

The residents of the 31 communities that make up the Greater Fort Lauderdale area represent 170 countries and speak 147 languages. Here you’ll find landmarks, museums, and even unique historical markers like Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park.

Where spaces like the Old Dillard Museum and the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum keep alive the stories of those who helped establish these communities; others like the Island Space Caribbean Museum and the Stonewall National Museum and Archive stand as a monument to those who have helped the community continue to grow in more recent times.

And naturally, the uniqueness of the Greater Fort Lauderdale area is felt through its food: from Twice Removed, a gastropub that blends flavors from across the globe with America’s favorite side dish, the french fry; to Carl’s Little Ochi Seafood & Takeout, serving up classic Jamaican-Chinese cuisine; to Mai-Kai, which brings the South Pacific to South Florida, complete with Polynesian dancers.

Whether you choose to stick to a single vacation theme, or mix and match from our suggestions above, the possibilities are truly endless. And we didn’t even get into the wildlife and watersports!

Head to visitlauderdale.com to see what other options await you in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.