Barcelona residents took to the streets in a protest against the overwhelming surge of tourism that’s transforming their beloved city. Per BBC News, the locals marched through central Barcelona’s tourist hotspots armed with water pistols and signs declaring, “Your Airbnb used to be my home.” They demanded immediate action to address soaring rents and the displacement of permanent residents.

Barcelona’s stunning architecture, Mediterranean climate, and rich cultural heritage attracted over 15 million visitors last year — nearly 10 times the city’s population — turning those same qualities into a double-edged sword for locals. Locals find themselves increasingly priced out of their neighborhoods and struggling to maintain their way of life in a city that seems to cater more to visitors than locals.

Why Barcelona Residents Are Protesting

At the heart of Barcelona’s tourism backlash lies a severe housing crisis. Young Barcelonians face particularly severe challenges in their hometown. “We cannot live in this city. The rents are super high because of [Airbnbs] and also the expats who come and live here for the weather,” explained Marina, a protest organizer, speaking to BBC News. Even basic necessities have become luxuries for many locals.

Under mounting pressure from citizen protests, Barcelona authorities have announced a complete ban on short-term tourist rentals starting in 2028. This measure will cancel 10,000 tourist apartment licenses, marking one of the most aggressive anti-tourism policies in Europe. The move has ignited debate about whether such restrictions will effectively address the housing crisis or simply create new problems for the local economy.

However, not everyone supports the crackdown on tourist accommodations. Jesus Pereda, who owns two tourist apartments near the Sagrada Familia, believes landlords are being unfairly scapegoated. “They stopped giving out new licenses 10 years ago, but rents have still gone up. So how are we to blame? We’re just an easy enemy,” he told BBC News. Pereda claims that digital nomads from other European countries, not short-term tourists, are the main drivers of rising housing costs.

What This Means For Travelers

Tourists visiting Barcelona this summer may encounter more demonstrations as protest movements gain momentum across Spain, Portugal, and Italy. Sunday’s protest culminated with firecrackers and red smoke billowing near the iconic Sagrada Familia, with police blocking protesters from reaching the landmark.

For travelers planning trips to Barcelona, these developments highlight the importance of responsible tourism and understanding the complex social dynamics affecting beloved destinations.