Spain’s Consumer Rights Ministry is cracking down on Airbnb, ordering the platform to remove 65,935 listings that allegedly violate local housing laws.

The move comes as Spain faces an affordable housing crisis fueled by rising rent prices and a surge in tourism. According to the Associated Press, the ministry found many listings lacked required license numbers or failed to disclose whether the owner was an individual or a business.

Airbnb Pushes Back On The Mass Removal

Airbnb plans to challenge the decision. A company spokesperson told the AP that Spain’s ministry used “an indiscriminate methodology” that included properties not actually required to have a license. The company also reportedly questioned the ministry’s authority to make such sweeping rulings on short-term rentals.

Minister Bustinduy: “Enough Already”

Consumer Minister Pablo Bustinduy didn’t hold back. Speaking to the press on May 19, he reportedly said, “Enough already with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing.”

According to the BBC, Bustinduy said the flagged Airbnb listings “violated various norms regarding housing for tourist use.” He called the move “a clear victory for those who fight to protect the right to housing.”

“It can be possible to ensure that no economic interest has priority over housing and that no company, however big or powerful, is above the law,” he added.

Why It Matters

Spain is one of Europe’s most popular destinations, especially for digital nomads and remote workers. But the tension between locals and tourism has reached a boiling point. Over the past year, cities like Barcelona, Mallorca, the Canary Islands, and Seville have seen protests and growing calls for reform.

While the ministry is reportedly awaiting court rulings before finalizing next steps, the crackdown could mark a turning point in how Spain—and other destinations—handle short-term rentals moving forward.