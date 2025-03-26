Along the shore of Cable Beach lies Baha Mar — an integrated luxury resort that attracts sunseekers with its opulent, culturally vibrant experiences. Known for collaborating with talents like tennis legend John McEnroe and culinary innovator Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Baha Mar is once again setting the standard in luxury entertainment. The latest highlight in its illustrious repertoire is a new partnership with multi–Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to launch his inaugural jazz club, Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club.

Baha Mar

Creating An Iconic Jazz Experience With Jon Batiste

Baha Mar has always taken pride in offering unforgettable experiences, and Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club is no different. Just as Baha Mar is celebrated for its luxurious hospitality, Batiste is known for his boundary-pushing artistry. He brings an exciting new element to the resort’s offerings after dark. Batiste shared his enthusiasm for the venture, highlighting his connection to the Caribbean’s musical tapestry.

“Music has always been my way of bridging worlds, and I’m beyond excited to debut my first jazz club here at Baha Mar,” Batiste shares. “I love that this space will pay tribute to the Caribbean’s storied musical heritage while inviting a whole new generation to discover jazz. It’s a dream realized, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The immersive jazz club experience draws inspiration from The Bahamas’ diverse musical influences and the renowned historic clubs that shaped them. Batiste’s venue fuses tradition with contemporary style, inviting guests to experience and reimagine the region’s musical heritage. Designed by Gensler, the space embodies Baha Mar’s commitment to celebrating arts and culture, featuring design elements that immerse attendees in a sensory-rich world of melody and rhythm.

No jazz night is complete without a culinary feature to delight the senses. The club’s menu showcases Batiste’s New Orleans heritage alongside the Caribbean’s delectable flavors. Menu highlights include sumptuous options like caviar flights and wagyu beef, alongside local favorites such as brown butter lobster rolls. With vegan options and indulgent desserts, every palate is invited to indulge — making each visit a feast worthy of royalty.

The Trend Of Collaborating In Excellence Continues

Baha Mar has a history of fostering partnerships that elevate the resort experience to new heights. The John McEnroe Tennis Center has become a sanctuary for tennis enthusiasts eager to practice in beautiful surroundings. Similarly, collaborations with Chef Marcus Samuelsson have led to exquisite dining concepts that blend culinary artistry with Bahamian flair. Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club is another outstanding addition, aligning with the resort’s mission to preserve and highlight art and culture.

Amplifying The Bahamian Music Scene

Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club will also host events showcasing international stars and celebrated Bahamian artists. The club blends history, music, and personal stories into one euphonious night of exploration and enjoyment. From couples’ getaways to bachelorette celebrations, this upscale night out is prime for memory-making while enjoying the resort’s best entertainment.

With 2,300 rooms, over 45 world-class restaurants, a water park, and exclusive luxury retail outlets, Baha Mar offers every guest something extraordinary. Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club builds on this dazzling array, extending the resort’s grand offerings into music and nighttime entertainment.

With Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club now open, The Bahamas embraces a new era of soul-stirring entertainment. This partnership reinforces Baha Mar’s status as a premier global destination, elevating the island experience. Baha Mar welcomes seasoned travelers and first-timers with open arms and the enchanting sounds of Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club.