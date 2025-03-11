United Airlines has installed Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi system on its first regional aircraft. Developed by Musk’s SpaceX, Starlink utilizes a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet access. The space-based internet communication system extends even to areas where traditional connectivity is limited. United’s decision to adopt Starlink aligns with its strategy to attract business and premium travelers by offering fast and free in-flight Wi-Fi.

United’s VP of Digital Technology, Grant Milstead, discussed the collaborative spirit driving this rapid deployment. “Our ability to roll out this innovative service with unprecedented speed and scale is a direct result of the advanced equipment, technology, and team of experts at United. Starlink has been a terrific partner. Our combined spirit of innovation and collaboration will enable us to hit our goal of more than 300 regional aircraft installations before the end of this year.”

United Airlines’s Ambitious Starlink Installation Timeline

United has outlined an aggressive schedule for the Starlink installation across its fleet. The airline plans to equip over 40 regional aircraft each month starting in May. The carrier’s goal is to complete the installation on its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of the year.

United passengers can anticipate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 250 megabits per second. This is faster than the current speeds available on regional aircraft. This enhancement enables activities such as streaming videos, online shopping, browsing social media, and using multiple devices simultaneously.

Notably, United is offering this connectivity free of charge to its MileagePlus members, removing the previous fee of $8 for members and $10 for non-members. United’s adoption of Starlink technology signals a broader shift in the aviation industry towards high-speed, satellite-based internet solutions. Other major carriers like Air France, Air New Zealand, and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced similar plans for 2025. This makes it clear that in-flight connectivity is becoming a key battleground for airline competitiveness.