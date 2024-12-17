Aiming to sweeten the travel experience, United Airlines has announced a partnership that will bring a taste of New York City’s beloved Magnolia Bakery to the friendly skies. Starting December 2024, select United First passengers will be treated to Magnolia’s world-famous banana pudding on flights.

The airline will now serve Magnolia Bakery’s “Banana Pudding Wafer Cookie Bits” on select United First flights traveling more than 901 miles. Bobbie Lloyd, Magnolia Bakery’s CEO and chief baking officer, expressed her excitement about the partnership: “As an avid traveler and baker, I know what an important role food can play in your travels, which is why I’m so excited to bring this new, innovative product to thousands of adventurers each year.”

The Sky-High Magnolia Bakery Dessert Experience

Passengers lucky enough to indulge in this airborne treat will be served a 3-ounce cup of frozen-to-thaw banana pudding made with real bananas. The dessert stays true to Magnolia’s signature recipe, offering a creamy, dreamy experience that’s bound to make even the longest flights feel a little shorter.

Aaron McMillan, United’s managing director of hospitality programs, shared his thoughts on the new offering. “The only thing more iconic than Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding is enjoying that pudding at 30,000 feet in United First – we know our customers are going to love it.” He added, “We’re changing the way travelers eat and drink onboard, offering more variety and more elevated options with partners like Magnolia.”

A Taste Of New York, Anywhere

This partnership is part of Magnolia Bakery’s broader strategy to expand its reach beyond its brick-and-mortar locations. The bakery, which shot to fame after being featured in the hit TV show “Sex and the City,” has been working on bringing its “a New York treat to an anywhere eat” campaign to life. In August, they opened a location inside LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal C, further cementing their presence in the travel sector.

For United, this collaboration represents a commitment to enhancing the in-flight dining experience. As airlines compete for passengers, unique food offerings can be a significant differentiator. Partnering with a beloved brand like Magnolia Bakery offers United passengers nostalgia, comfort, and a bit of New York magic.

This move by United Airlines and Magnolia Bakery could also signal a new trend in airline catering. As passengers become more discerning, partnerships with popular restaurants and bakeries might become the norm rather than the exception.