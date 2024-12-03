A United Airlines flight from Austin to Los Angeles became the stage for an unusual mid-air disturbance on November 16. As Flight 502 neared its destination, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), passengers jolted from their pre-landing routines by a startling sight. An unidentified man, clad in an “Austin” sweatshirt and sweatpants, stood up on his reclined seat and began violently stomping and kicking it.

The New York Post reports that fellow passenger Gino Galofaro captured the incident on video. Galofaro awoke to the sound of the man “kicking the seat” when the flight was approximately an hour away from touchdown. The footage, now making rounds on social media platforms, shows the agitated passenger repeatedly assaulting his own seat as stunned onlookers watched in disbelief.

Restraining The Seat-Stomping United Airlines Passenger

Initially, the situation appeared to go unchecked. Galofaro noted that a flight attendant walked by the scene multiple times without intervening. As the bizarre behavior continued, it became clear that action was needed to prevent potential escalation. Taking matters into his own hands, Galofaro, a San Diego-based addiction counselor, decided to step in.

Along with two other quick-thinking passengers, they managed to subdue the disruptive individual. The impromptu security team used zip ties provided by the flight crew to restrain the man’s hands and feet. They then secured him to a seat using a seatbelt. Effectively, they neutralized the threat for the remainder of the flight.

Upon landing at LAX, the aircraft was met by local law enforcement. They took the restrained passenger into custody. United Airlines wasted no time addressing the situation. In a statement released on November 27, 2024, a United Airlines spokesperson said, “Local law enforcement met United flight 502 upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport after a customer became disruptive. We thank our crew for helping address the situation and working to ensure the safety of everyone on board.”

The airline also confirmed that they have removed the individual from future United flights. However, details regarding the possible charges and the person’s identity remain unknown.