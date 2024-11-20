Delta Air Lines has announced an exciting new partnership with beloved burger chain Shake Shack. Starting December 1, 2024, first-class passengers on select Delta flights will have the opportunity to savor Shake Shack’s iconic cheeseburgers. The collaboration with Shake Shack is a strategic move to elevate the airline’s dining offerings. Moreover, the deal aims to cater to passengers’ cravings for comfort food.

Stephanie Laster, Delta’s managing director of onboard service, explained the rationale behind this partnership. “A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food — our customers know that, which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack.”

What’s On Delta’s Shake Shack Menu?

The star of this new in-flight meal is Shake Shack’s classic cheeseburger. This burger features a 100% Angus beef patty and cheese, served on their signature toasted potato bun. Passengers will have the option to customize their burger to replicate the famous ShackBurger by adding tomato, lettuce, and Shake Shack’s beloved ShackSauce, all served on the side to maintain freshness and texture during the flight.

But that’s not all — the meal is designed to be a complete dining experience. Accompanying the burger are crispy chips and a refreshing Caesar salad. There will also be a decadent dark chocolate brownie for dessert. This carefully curated combination aims to satisfy passengers’ cravings while providing a balanced meal.

Delta has integrated this new offering into its pre-selection meal service. First-class passengers on eligible routes can pre-order their Shake Shack meal through the Fly Delta app or email. The pre-selection window opens as early as seven days before departure. There is also the ability to make adjustments up to 24 hours before the flight. This system ensures passengers get their preferred meal and helps Delta manage inventory and reduce food waste.

A Phased Rollout

The partnership will launch on December 1, 2024, focusing on first-class flights out of Boston that cover more than 900 miles. However, Delta and Shake Shack have expressed plans to expand this offering to additional markets across the United States throughout 2025.

Michael Kark, Shake Shack’s president of global licensing, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet. Taking our beloved cheeseburger to new heights, Shake Shack is proud to partner with Delta as we elevate the in-flight dining and hospitality experience for travelers across the country.”