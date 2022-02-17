Delta Airlines Announces The Return of Hot Meals On Flights

If you’ve been missing the delicious hot meals Delta used to serve on flights before the pandemic hit, you’ll be happy to hear the onboarding service is returning to the airline.

Beginning in March, Delta will resume its hot meal service for First Class customers on select flights 900 miles or greater. Delta’s hot meal service was a flyer favorite before it was deprecated by the airline at the onset of the pandemic. After nearly two years, Delta flyers can now enjoy this perk again.

The hot meals will be custom menu items that feature local ingredients. Dishes included on the menu thus far include ginger beer-braised osso bucco, wild mushroom ravioli, chicken cacciatore, and French bread pizza.

Flyers departing from ATL can enjoy barbeque, beef short ribs from Atlanta restaurant Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on select flights. Delta has also curated a dessert menu with favorites like ricotta cheesecake, frozen Greek yogurt with cherry syrup, and a strawberry, rhubarb, and pretzel tart.

The airline is also bringing back four snack options for all Delta flights beginning this month including USDA-certified organic bars from Kate’s Real Food, almonds, pretzels, and their legendary Biscoff cookies.

The return of the hot meal for First Class flyers is a perk that makes flying luxury a go-to choice for many flyers. Delta’s decision to resume this onboarding service places them on the same playing field as United Airlines, which resumed their hot meal services last summer.

With so many amazing food choices available, you might want to consider a Delta First Class flight the next time you have to take a long flight.