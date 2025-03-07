SpaceX’s ambitious Starship rocket met a fiery end during its eighth test flight on March 6, 2025. The day began with high hopes as SpaceX prepared to launch its mammoth 123-meter (403-foot) Starship rocket. Reuters reports that the initial stages of the launch appeared to go smoothly. The Super Heavy booster successfully separated and returned to the launchpad.

However, the elation was short-lived. Approximately eight minutes into the flight, observers noticed smoke emanating from the spacecraft’s engines. What followed was a heart-stopping moment as the upper stage of Starship began to spin out of control, losing several engines in the process.

SpaceX Starship Debris Rains Down

As the spacecraft disintegrated, it created an unexpected and alarming spectacle for residents across the Caribbean and Florida. Eyewitnesses from various locations reported seeing fiery debris raining down from the sky, with some mistaking the falling pieces for UFOs or crashing aircraft.

The incident prompted immediate action from aviation authorities. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement confirming that flights in and out of several airports were delayed due to the “space launch incident.” Airports affected included major hubs in Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale, with disruptions reaching as far north as Philadelphia International Airport.

In the aftermath of the explosion, SpaceX quickly addressed the situation. The company confirmed that the uncrewed ship had suffered “a rapid unscheduled disassembly” during its ascent into space and subsequently lost contact with ground control.

SpaceX’s spokesperson, Dan Huot, acknowledged the similarity to the previous test flight failure in January. Huot stated on the livestream, “Unfortunately this happened last time too, so we have some practice at this now.” The company emphasized its commitment to safety and learning from each test, noting that teams immediately began coordinating with safety officials for preplanned contingency responses.

This latest setback raises questions about the timeline for SpaceX’s ambitious plans. Critics argue that SpaceX’s “test, fail, fix” approach may be pushing the boundaries too far, especially given that this launch occurred before the FAA had completed its investigation into January’s explosion.