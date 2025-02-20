The Bahamas has etched its name in the annals of space history. On February 18, 2025, at approximately 6:29 PM ET, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 booster successfully touched down on an autonomous droneship off the coast of The Exumas. The landing made The Bahamas the first international destination to host a SpaceX rocket landing.

The display of innovation against the Bahamas’ pristine waters created a surreal scene that captivated onlookers worldwide. The Falcon 9 booster descended from the heavens as the sun set over the archipelago. Its controlled burn illuminated the twilight sky before gracefully alighting on the waiting droneship.

This historic landing is just the beginning of an ambitious collaboration between The Bahamas and SpaceX. The partnership announced 19 more landings planned for the future. It also promises to transform the island nation into a hub for space tourism and technological advancement.

What This First International SpaceX Landing Means For The Bahamas

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation (BMOTIA) hosted a delegation of officials and special guests to witness this momentous occasion. Prime Minister, The Hon. Philip E. Davis, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, led the gathering at Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina.

Prime Minister Davis expressed the nation’s pride. Davis stated, “This historic feat positions our nation as a global hub for space tourism and technological advancement. As we pushed new frontiers, we welcomed the world to witness innovation against the backdrop of one of the most breathtaking locations on Earth. Yesterday’s rocket landing reaffirmed that The Bahamas is not only a destination of beauty but also of innovation and limitless possibilities in the future of exploration and discovery.”

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper emphasized the multifaceted impact of this achievement, declaring, “Today is a launchpad for Bahamian tourism, bringing the world to our shores. A launchpad for jobs, fueling our economy. A launchpad for education, inspiring young Bahamians to reach for the stars.”

Recognizing the need to nurture local talent, SpaceX has pledged a $1 million donation to the University of The Bahamas for STEM education. The commitment is to inspire the next generation of Bahamian scientists, engineers, and innovators. This ensures that the country remains at the forefront of technological advancement.