Samsonite, the renowned luggage manufacturer, has taken product testing to new heights — literally. The company recently launched its latest Proxis suitcase into space. From there, it allowed the luggage to freefall back to Earth in what can only be described as the ultimate drop test.

The event that pushed the boundaries of product demonstration took place on October 25, 2024, in the Mojave Desert. The show’s star, the Proxis Global Carry-on Spinner, is billed as Samsonite’s lightest and most durable suitcase to date. In collaboration with Sent Into Space, Samsonite launched the suitcase to an altitude of 130,000 feet — well into the stratosphere.

Samsonite’s Space-Faring Suitcase

The Proxis suitcase weighs a mere 4.6 pounds and features Samsonite’s state-of-the-art Roxkin outer shell. This innovative material is designed to be lightweight and incredibly resilient. It also makes the bag capable of bouncing back into shape after sustaining significant impact.

Nicole Adriance, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Samsonite, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation: “Sending Proxis into space is a bold testament to our century-long commitment to durability and design. This experiment demonstrates how our case delivers performance under the most challenging conditions, withstanding not only the rigors of Earthbound travel but also the ultimate test — space.”

The launch utilized cutting-edge stratospheric balloon technology. It also employed renewable hydrogen gas to propel the suitcase skyward. This environmentally considerate approach aligns with growing concerns about sustainability in the travel and aerospace industries.

Dr. Chris Rose, Head of Projects at Sent Into Space, provided insights into the technical aspects of the mission. “The Proxis was a perfect passenger for our flight,” he stated. “Incredibly robust, even in the freezing vacuum of space where the temperature drops below -85°F, but light enough to meet our stringent weight requirements.”

The Proxis’ Dramatic Descent

As the Proxis reached its peak altitude, all eyes turned to the sky in anticipation of its descent. Equipped with a self-deploying parachute system, the suitcase began its controlled fall back to Earth. The moment of truth came as it collided with the rugged terrain of Las Vegas, Nevada, impacting wheels-first before tumbling across the landscape.

Upon retrieval, the Proxis suitcase showed no visible signs of damage. Many are now wondering what the future holds for travel gear in light of the Proxis’s space test. With commercial space tourism on the horizon, Samsonite appears to be positioning itself at the forefront of luggage technology suitable for both terrestrial and extraterrestrial journeys.