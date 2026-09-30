Two Las Vegas spas are offering visitors traditional, centuries-old Habesha beauty treatments and rituals hailing from East Africa.

Less than a 10-minute drive from The Strip, Taba Weyba Ethiopian Traditional Spa is a women-only space for pampering, self-care, and beauty enhancement through traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean treatments. During your $150 package experience, visitors undergo head-to-toe care. Most of the products are homemade and ingredient-based, relying on traditional recipes passed down for centuries.

Its signature package includes a butter hair mask, an exfoliating body scrub, a “traditional full-body Weyba Tis smoke treatment,” and an herbal face mask. Videos shared online show the spa’s CEO, Tenagne Dagnew Asres, performing the treatments. In the clips, she masterfully and carefully massages, paints on face masks, and smears butter onto sectioned portions of hair and scalp.

Taba Weyba Ethiopian Traditional Spa, located at 4510 S Arville St #C, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Before visiting, guests must make a reservation and pay a $50 deposit.

Elsewhere in the city, in the Spring Valley area, Seble Traditional Spa is open to men and women. Similarly, it focuses on providing culturally traditional Ethiopian pampering. The highlight at Seble is that the wood used for its Weyba Tis treatment (for women only) is “sourced directly from Ethiopia.” During the latter, guests sit above rising smoke believed to detoxify, relieve body aches, and support postpartum and reproductive well-being.

Adding cultural fusion to the space, Seble Traditional Spa also offers full-body Moroccan hammam services. The latter spa is located at 705 S Durango Dr Suite 110 and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

From the Habesha treatments at both spas, you can expect to leave with a relaxed body, moisturized hair, and exfoliated, softened, glowing skin.

Discovering Culturally-Driven Spa Treatments In Las Vegas

Las Vegas may be known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, but its wellness scene is just as varied.

For beauty and wellness enthusiasts, Las Vegas offers treatments inspired by traditions from around the world. Other culturally driven wellness offerings along the Strip include the Roman Bath House at Caesars Palace (QUA Baths & Spa), a French-inspired “Fleur de Sel Massage” at Paris Las Vegas (Voie Spa & Salon), and Hawaiian “Nalu” scalp and body treatments at Wynn Las Vegas (The Spa at Encore).