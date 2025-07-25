I just love how glowing skin makes me feel like I’ve already landed somewhere warm, tropical, and wildly flattering. You know that lit-from-within look you usually only get after a week of island sun, salty breezes, and zero emails. I figured out how to achieve this look, or at least fake it, before I even hit the airport. As someone who travels often (and unapologetically loves a good beauty aisle scroll), I’ve tested more body oils than I care to admit.

But lately, I’ve narrowed it down to six game-changing glow oils that make me look like a walking vacation, no matter what season I’m in or what boarding gate I’m racing toward. Some are Black-owned brands I’m proud to support, and others are cult favorites for a reason. Here’s what I swear by for that head-turning, sunkissed, “have you been in Tulum?” kind of glow, without even needing to leave your city (though I suggest you do).

Our Top 5 Body Oil Picks For Travel

The OG: Ancient Cosmetics One Wish Body Oil

Let’s start with the one that made me believe in body oils again. Ancient Cosmetics is a Black-owned brand I discovered during a late-night scroll, and their One Wish Body Oil has been in my rotation ever since. It smells like soft florals and a beachy breeze had a baby. I apply it right after the shower when my skin’s still damp, and it gives this effortless, silky glow that lasts all day without feeling greasy.

It’s hydrating enough to stand alone, but light enough to layer with perfume if I’m heading out. Perfect for tropical trips, dinner dates, or just showing off moisturized ankles at the airport. What I love most is how it melts in and leaves my skin looking sun-kissed, even if I haven’t caught a single ray.

The Sexy One: Body Lava By Fenty Beauty

Is it even a glow oil list if Rihanna’s involved? Body Lava is exactly what the name promises: hot, sexy, unapologetic shimmer. I use this one when I want my skin to announce itself, poolside, beachside, anywhere there’s sun or flash photography. It’s definitely not subtle.

This is the oil I reach for when I want to look intentionally dewy and maybe just a little extra. And that’s not a bad thing. Rihanna knew what she was doing here. This stuff blurs, bronzes, and smells like vacation. And the best part is it works across skin tones without going ashy or orange.

The Everyday Favorite: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil

This one’s the sleeper hit. It’s not flashy, it’s not trending on TikTok, but it’s always in my suitcase. Palmer’s has been around forever for a reason, and their Cocoa Butter Body Oil gives that nostalgic, creamy scent with a soft, natural glow. I use it on no-makeup days, especially when I want my skin to look cared for without putting on a full glow show.

It sinks in fast, layers well with perfume, and makes you smell like a warm cookie with just enough SPF. It’s not fancy. But it’s a glow oil that shows up for you every single time. And for under $10, it’s also the best affordable option when you’re traveling light but want high results.

The Golden Hour In A Bottle: Gleam By Melanie Mills Hollywood

Gleam is the body makeup glow oil hybrid I didn’t know I needed until I saw my legs under a dinner table spotlight and thought, ‘ Okay, we’re doing a red carpet today. ‘ Created by Emmy-winning makeup artist Melanie Mills, this one was made for cameras, but it translates beautifully IRL.

I usually blend it into my arms and collarbones when I’m headed to a summer dinner or rooftop hang. It gives a subtle tint and just the right amount of sparkle. It also doesn’t budge. Once it’s on, it’s on. So whether I’m dancing, sweating, or trying to survive European cobblestones in heels, I know my glow is staying put.

The Skin Healer: 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Oil

This is the one I take with me when my skin is acting up or feeling dry from excessive flights, saltwater exposure, or long-haul train rides. 54 Thrones is a Black-owned brand inspired by the founder’s Nigerian roots, and it shows. The Butter Oil is rich, restorative, and made with a mix of African oils, including baobab and marula.

It’s dense, nourishing, and better suited for dry skin or night glow-ups. I like to slather it on after a hot bath, throw on a robe, and let it soak in while I do my hair or scroll through hotel dinner options. By the time I’m dressed, I look like I’ve been drinking green juice, sleeping 9 hours, and swimming in luxury.

