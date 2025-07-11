There’s a certain high that comes from knowing your passport is valid, your out-of-office reply is on, and your carry-on bag is zipped and ready. That’s my version of bliss. But here’s a truth no one tells you until you’ve learned it the hard way at 30,000 feet: not everything deserves a spot in your carry-on.

I’ve fumbled with tangled cables mid-flight. I’ve regretted not bringing a good book. I’ve emerged from long-haul travel with dry skin, a matted puff, and the face of someone who’s aged three years over a red-eye. Never again. After years of trial, error, and overstuffed tote bags, I’ve finally built a foolproof travel kit that brings comfort, peace, and just enough luxury to make every trip feel like an intentional escape.

Here’s what’s in my carry-on right now, and trust me, these are real-deal essentials I don’t leave home without.

My Top 8 Picks

A Book That’s Worth The Offline Time

Listen, I love a travel documentary as much as the next person, but there’s something sacred about unplugging with a physical book while the world outside your window blurs into clouds or train tracks. Right now, I’m carrying The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka.

It’s a Booker Prize-winning novel that combines murder mystery, satire, and politics, set in 1990s Sri Lanka, narrated by a war photographer who wakes up dead. It’s brilliant, fast-paced, and layered with meaning, which is precisely what I want in a vacation read. It pulls you out of your surroundings and into a story so captivating, you forget the screaming toddler in row 14B.

The Packing Cube That Revolutionized My Skincare

Gone are the days of throwing my serums and SPF into a sad ziplock bag and praying they don’t leak. My skincare routine deserves better, and now it gets that, thanks to the Waterproof Toiletry Bag by BAGSMART. It’s transparent, TSA-compliant, and surprisingly chic.

I can see everything without digging, and the waterproof lining means that if a serum does stage a rebellion, the rest of my luggage isn’t collateral damage. I pack my mini face wash, toner, vitamin C, moisturizer, and sunscreen in it, all neatly standing. The structured design holds its shape, which is key when I want to unpack quickly and feel settled, even in a hotel bathroom I’ll occupy for just 48 hours.

The Silk Pillowcase That Saves My Hair And Face

If there’s one item that feels extra but is absolutely not, it’s this: the Blissy Silk Pillowcase. Travel does a number on your skin and your hairline, especially if you’ve got curls, coils, or even the slightest hint of texture. I always pack my own silk pillowcase because I can’t rely on hotel linens to protect my edges and preserve my skin barrier.

This one is 100% mulberry silk, hypoallergenic, and breathable. It folds up light in your carry-on, slips on over any pillow (plane, hotel, or Airbnb), and doubles as a face-saver if you fall asleep in full glam after a long dinner.

A Power Bank That’s Saved Me More Times Than I Can Count

There is no version of a great escape that involves a dead phone battery. Whether I’m navigating a new city solo or stuck in transit hell, I need power, on demand. I carry the INIU Portable Charger because it’s slim, lightweight, and powerful enough to charge my phone at least twice.

I’ve used this power bank at layovers with no outlets, on trains with broken USB ports, and while waiting for ride shares in unfamiliar places. INIU’s durability is unmatched, and I don’t have the patience (or trust) for unreliable charging devices. This one’s never failed me.

My Trusty In-Flight Hydration Hero

If you’ve ever gotten off a plane and felt like your lips were auditioning for a dry desert role, I see you. This is why the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a lip saver. While it is technically a nighttime treatment, I apply it the second I fasten my seatbelt on a long-haul flight, regardless of the time.

It’s rich, non-sticky, and keeps my lips from feeling like cracked plaster in pressurized air. I also dab it lightly around the corners of my mouth or on dry cuticles. It lasts the whole flight, and the mini size fits perfectly in my skincare cube.

Noise-Canceling Earbuds That Deliver

Travel can be chaotic, and sometimes I just want to disappear into my own world. I always pack the Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds. They’re sleek, effective, and unlike some premium brands, don’t cost half a flight ticket.

They cancel out just enough noise to keep crying babies and chatty rows at bay while still letting you hear boarding announcements if needed. The battery life is impressive, the fit is comfortable for long wear, and they work seamlessly whether I’m queuing up a podcast or zoning out to lo-fi beats.

The Crossbody That Holds It All And Makes Me Look Chic

A good crossbody bag is like a good travel buddy, low-maintenance, versatile, and always there when you need it. My current ride-or-die is the Fossil Kinley Small Crossbody Bag. It’s that perfect mix of function and style, structured enough to hold all my must-haves (passport, wallet, lip balm, earbuds, mini charger), but still sleek enough to tuck under a coat or wear across the body while dashing through security or strolling cobblestone streets.

I’ve used it on solo city escapes and wine country weekends, and it’s never once made me feel like I was sacrificing fashion for function. The earthy leather and patterned fabric give it a timeless feel, making it versatile and suitable for everything.

The Safety Essential I Can’t Do Without

Let’s be real, no one wants to think about safety when they’re planning a dreamy escape. But if you travel solo (or even if you don’t), it’s worth packing something in your carry-on bag that’s got your back. For me, that’s the Birdie Personal Safety Alarm.

It clips discreetly onto my bag or belt loop, but don’t let its cute, compact design fool you. With one quick pull, it unleashes a screeching alarm and flashing strobe light that’s loud and jarring enough to stop anyone in their tracks. I haven’t had to use it (thankfully), but just knowing it’s there gives me peace of mind.