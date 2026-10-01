If you like your spy and crime dramas with a healthy dose of sarcasm, “Slow Horses” has probably found its way onto your watchlist. The Apple TV release premiered on Apr. 1, 2022. It’s an adaptation of Mick Herron’s novels about a group of MI5 agents who have been pushed aside after career-ending mistakes. Their new home is Slough House, a dumping-ground department where the agents are expected to do tedious work rather than glamorous espionage. But surprisingly, their lives get really interesting from there.

At the center of the series is Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the brilliantly abrasive leader of the group. The cast also includes Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar and Jonathan Pryce, with the list expanding as the seasons progress.

The story is primarily set in London. This is where the group becomes tangled in conspiracies, surveillance operations and the occasional situation that is considerably more dangerous than their supposedly low-level jobs. Season 4 also takes the action outside Britain. The series continues to use real streets and buildings to give its fictional spy world a distinctly recognizable feel. So, if you’re planning a trip around the “Slow Horses” filming locations, there are plenty of places you can actually visit.

Explore The London Filming Locations Seen In ‘Slow Horses’

Key Scenes: The production team for “Slow Horses” has made extensive use of recognizable parts of the capital. The most famous location is Slough House, the shabby headquarters of Jackson Lamb and his team. Londonist reports that the exterior is a building on Aldersgate Street near the Barbican. The office windows featured in the show are located above the Vecchio Parioli restaurant. It has been used since the first season. The fictional MI5 headquarters, known as “The Park,” is another important location. The show’s story places it near Regent’s Park, but the production used the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich for some of the building work, while visual effects were used for the exterior appearance.

Best Time to Visit: London is technically a year-round travel destination, so there isn’t really a bad season for a “Slow Horses” location exploration. Spring and early fall can be especially pleasant for walking between locations, without the height-of-summer crowds. As some travelers already know, it can get pretty rainy and cold in London during the winter.

Transportation Options: Public transportation is the easiest way to tackle the London locations of “Slow Horses.” The Barbican, Smithfield and City of London locations are close enough to combine into a walking itinerary. And the Underground and bus network make it easy to jump between neighborhoods. Greenwich is farther away but is easily reached by public transport.

Film London also confirms that the production used a range of major London locations in Season 4. These filming locations included Leather Lane Market, St Pancras, Petticoat Lane Market, King’s Cross and the Lighterman pub. Other recognizable locations include Smithfield Market, Chalcot Crescent in Primrose Hill, Granary Square and Gresham Street. Londonist has also reported filming locations around Golden Lane Estate, Finsbury Street, Westminster and Primrose Hill across the show’s seasons.

One of the best things about the London “Slow Horses” filming locations is how naturally they fit into a normal sightseeing trip. The Barbican area alone gives you several recognizable places to explore, while Smithfield, St Paul’s, and other attractions are nearby. The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich offers a completely different experience too. The historic complex has been used for numerous productions, including “The King’s Speech” and 2023’s “Napoleon.”

Things to Do: The Barbican Centre is an obvious stop, particularly if you enjoy architecture, art and performance. From there, you can walk toward Smithfield Market and The Church of St Bartholomew the Great before continuing toward St Paul’s Cathedral. Attractions such as Leadenhall Market and The Monument (to the Great Fire of London) are popular stops. Afterward, head to Greenwich. The Old Royal Naval College offers a dedicated film tour that includes “Slow Horses” among the productions filmed there. You can also explore Greenwich Park, the National Maritime Museum and the surrounding historic district. Primrose Hill is another good addition, especially if you want to see the area associated with Claude Whelan. Chalcot Crescent is where Whelan’s fictional home is and some of the show’s Primrose Hill material was filmed around Greenwich Park.

Where to Eat: For a particularly fun stop, try Beppe’s Café, which appears in the series when Jackson Lamb was having breakfast. Production decided to use a real café, near Smithfield Market, and keep its actual name and door number. The Barbican itself has several cafés and restaurants, including Barbican Kitchen and Barbican Bar and Grill. For a classic pub experience, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese is among its top dining options. Hawksmoor Guildhall is another option if you’re after a more hefty meal.

Where to Stay: Staying in or around London, or in Clerkenwell, makes sense if you want to focus on the Barbican and Aldersgate Street locations. The Zetter Clerkenwell, The Rookery, YOTEL London City, Marrable’s Hotel and easyHotel London City Shoreditch are popular. You could also stay farther west or around central London and simply use public transportation for the filming location tour.

France Filming Locations From Season Four

(Apple TV)

Key Scenes: Season 4 takes “Slow Horses” outside London for part of its story, with France standing in for the fictional town of Lavande. Per IMDb, the French locations are in the Val-d’Oise area northwest of Paris. A Val-d’Oise regional film database even reports that Saint-Clair-sur-Epte and its Café Le Clairois were filming locations for the fourth-season episode “A Stranger Comes to Town.” The production also used Seraincourt. The Domaine de Seraincourt is the real-world setting used for the exterior of Les Arbres, the imposing estate featured in the season.

Best Time to Visit: Late spring through early fall is a pleasant time to explore the villages and countryside around Saint-Clair-sur-Epte and Seraincourt. Summer does provide longer daylight hours so that travelers can combine several stops at a time. Alternatively, spring and early fall can be appealing for countryside walks. Because these filming locations are smaller communities rather than major tourist centers, check the opening hours of restaurants and attractions before making a dedicated trip to the area.

Transportation Options: A car is the easiest option for travel if your goal is to visit several of the French “Slow Horses” filming areas. Saint-Clair-sur-Epte and Seraincourt are outside central Paris, and production chose filming sites spread across the countryside. A rental car gives you considerably more flexibility than trying to connect every location by public transportation. If you don’t want to drive, consider staying in or near Paris. Then you can treat the area as a day trip with private transport or an organized excursion.

The French locations from “Slow Horses” have a very different feel from the London filming locations. Instead of concrete estates and busy city streets, viewers get quieter roads, village buildings and countryside. But even if the slower side of things isn’t your typical travel speed, the contrast might work perfectly. After experiencing London’s fast-paced vibe, it might be nice to slow down and explore a completely different energy. Saint-Clair-sur-Epte is especially interesting for travelers who enjoy destinations that aren’t overwhelmed by international tourism.

According to Fandom.com, the Domaine de Seraincourt’s distinctive architecture helps sell the atmosphere of the fictional Les Arbres. The production altered the property’s appearance with visual effects, so it’s a bit different in person. So visitors shouldn’t expect the real building to look exactly like its television counterpart, but it’s still a nice opportunity for an adventure.

Things to Do: Travelers can combine “Slow Horses” locations with a broader exploration of the Vexin area. Saint-Clair-sur-Epte is a good choice for a relaxed countryside visit rather than a packed sightseeing schedule. For history, consider extending the trip to Château de Gisors, a medieval castle located in the area. It is a top attraction for visitors to Saint-Clair-sur-Epte and provides a nice historical stop if you’re already traveling through the region. But for adventure travelers, the CanoEpte is a great water excursion. You can also use the trip as an opportunity to explore the surrounding French countryside, stopping in villages and scenic areas along the way. Just remember that the Domaine de Seraincourt is a private estate that is bookable for events. Aside from that, travelers can check out the sprawling surrounding area.

Where to Eat: France is renowned for its cuisine and flavors, so visitors can enjoy all kinds of food during a visit. One popular place to eat in Saint-Clair-sur-Epte is Le Bouchon Gourmand, a French steakhouse. Since Café Le Clairois is one of the Season 4 filming locations for the fictional “Le Blanc Russe,” it is a good choice. Beyond that filming connection, dining options in the immediate village are limited compared with Paris. Travelers may want to broaden their search to nearby towns in the Vexin and Val-d’Oise, as the region is more rural. Restaurants like Les Jardins d’Epicure, La Zolioberge and L’air du temps are popular options.

Where to Stay: Saint-Clair-sur-Epte itself has limited accommodation compared with larger French destinations, so expanding your search to the surrounding area can make the trip much easier. Au Relais de Chaussy, Le Clos de Chaussy, Le Clos St Paul and Domaine des Prés du Hom are some nice accommodation options in the area. Another option is to base yourself closer to Paris. This way, travelers can make the “Slow Horses” more rural filming locations part of a countryside day trip instead. This is pretty convenient if you’re already visiting Paris and don’t want to move hotels just for a handful of filming locations. It’s about an hour’s drive. If that’s preferable, some good, affordable options in Paris include Hotel Astoria – Astotel and Hotel Duquesne Eiffel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Slow Horses” based on a true story?

No, “Slow Horses” is a fictional espionage drama that Apple TV+ adapted from Mick Herron’s Slough House novels. Apple describes the series as being based on Herron’s book series. The story follows a fictional group of British intelligence agents who have been relegated to Slough House after career-ending mistakes. That said, the show’s use of real London locations helps give it a convincing atmosphere. The series doesn’t need to invent an entirely fictional version of the capital when real streets exist on location. The creators drew on the general world of British intelligence. But it technically isn’t a dramatization of real MI5 cases. The characters, conspiracies and events all belong to Herron’s fictional universe.

Where is Slough House supposed to be in “Slow Horses”?

In the “Slow Horses” story, Slough House is on Aldersgate Street in London, near the Barbican. Film London interviewed Season 4 supervising location manager Ian Pollington, and he specifically noted that the books place Slough House on Aldersgate Street.