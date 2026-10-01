Four days of panels, pitch rooms, and back-to-back networking in Houston can make for an exhilarating — and exhausting — AfroTech experience. As the largest Black tech conference, AfroTech sits at the intersection of Black culture, business, and technology, bringing plenty of opportunities to learn, connect, and make professional moves. But even the most seasoned attendee can find themselves running on a prayer, coffee, and the energy of excellence. Don’t get us wrong: We want that. We just want you to be present, too, with enough room to recharge between sessions and networking opportunities.

That’s where the AfroTech All-Access Pass comes in. Beyond the premium conference perks, it can make it easier to build some work-and-play balance into your time in Houston, a city with so much to offer once you step away from the convention center. From executive lounge access and convenient hotel stays to standout dining and wellness experiences, here’s how to do AfroTech in luxe.

The All-Access Perks That Make AfroTech Easier

Adrianna Hall

If you’re going to spend four days moving between keynotes, workshops, pitch rooms, and networking events, the All-Access pass comes with a few perks designed to make the experience easier. In addition to the main conference programming, pass holders get access to Executive Stage programming, HealthStack Conference sessions, and AI Edge in-person training.

Then there are comfort perks. Dedicated seating and skip-the-line entry mean less time waiting around and more time getting into the rooms where the programming and networking are happening. That extra breathing room can make a meaningful difference during a conference built around making connections.

Between sessions, pass holders can retreat to the executive lounge for refreshments, wellness resources, and a quieter place to recharge. The pass also includes tickets to two receptions — the All-Access Welcome Reception and Executive Welcome Reception — giving attendees another opportunity to connect in a more relaxed setting than the expo floor.

The pass is priced at $2,250, plus the service fee, making it AfroTech’s highest-tier ticket. It also unlocks access to a dedicated room block at three premier Houston hotels.

Three Downtown Hotels That Put You Close To AfroTech

Your All-Access pass comes with access to a dedicated room block at three downtown Houston hotels, all within walking distance of the George R. Brown Convention Center. That proximity means you can easily move between the conference and your hotel without adding Houston traffic to an already packed schedule.

Marriott Marquis Houston

Three minutes. That’s all it takes to walk from Marriott Marquis Houston to the convention center. A stay here lets you bounce from session to room without the traffic. Then, after a long and fun-filled day of networking, head to the sixth-floor Altitude Rooftop & Pool deck. Its iconic rooftop amenity deck, newly renovated and spacious modern rooms, extensive dining, and spa are what make the Marriott Marquis Houston a luxury hotel.

Location: Downtown Houston

Downtown Houston Address: 1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010 Rating: 4-Star

4-Star Best Features: Location. It’s connected via skybridge to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Within walking distance of Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park), Toyota Center, and Discovery Green Park. The hotel houses six distinct food and beverage options, including Biggio’s, Cueva, High Dive, Texas T Coffee House, and more.

Four Seasons Hotel Houston

The polished service and opportunity for a mid-week solo spa day make this splurge alone worth it. It’s a seven-minute walk to the convention center, making it an easy spot to meet over dinner. The luxury urban design, exclusive designer and lifestyle partnerships, and resort-style amenities are what make the Four Seasons Hotel Houston a luxury accommodation. The hotel is the only local property offering access to the Vivrelle collection, which allows guests to borrow designer luxury accessories during their stay.

Location: Downtown Houston

Downtown Houston Address: 1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010 Rating: 4-Star

4-Star Best Features: Location. Situated within walking distance of Discovery Green Park, the Toyota Center, and Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park). Toro Toro is a pan-Latin steakhouse by Chef Richard Sandoval serving upscale dishes. Bayou & Bottle is a bourbon bar with more than 200 whiskies, and Bandista is an exclusive 1920s-style speakeasy cocktail bar hidden behind a bookcase here.

C. Balwin, Curio Collection by Hilton

This is a local favorite and popular staycation destination for Houstonians. It has a boutique feel, and the design leans into local art and history. We recommend this for anyone who wants a getaway from the conference feel. C. Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton earns its luxury status through its high-end design, chef-driven dining, and wellness amenities. Rosalie Italian Soul is a chef-driven restaurant offering bold Italian dishes, fresh pasta, and a wood-fired grill.

Location: Downtown Houston

Downtown Houston Address: 400 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77002

400 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77002 Rating: 4-Star

4-Star Best Features: Free complimentary downtown shuttle service within a local radius, pet-friendly accommodations, and meeting spaces. It is also located in the Allen Center with direct connectivity to the downtown Houston tunnel system and sky bridge networks.

Where To Eat And Recharge Between AfroTech Events

Whether it’s networking or ending your day at AfroTech on a high note with a good meal, these Black-owned fine dining restaurants are perfect for a meeting or a solo date. Then, between the panels and the parties, be sure to build some time in to slow down.

Cocody Restaurant & Bar

This is your dress-to-impress dinner. The River Oaks dining room is a showstopper with pink and gold accents and its iconic crystal light centerpiece. Cocody Restaurant & Bar blends French technique with touches of the founders’ upbringing in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Reservations are hard to get, so book ahead.

Davis St. at Hermann Park

For a taste of Southern hospitality, the Black-owned seafood spot Davis St. at Hermann Park pairs upscale drinks and a lavish ambiance with Southern cooking. It’s a fantastic place for a celebratory dinner after the expo hall.

Bungalow Downtown Dining

If you want an option close to the convention center, the downtown favorite, Bungalow Downtown Dining, has a high-energy bar, a dining room with gold accents and plush velvet booths, and a rooftop patio with views of downtown Houston.

Camellia Alise

Camellia Alise is a Black woman-owned day spa that offers massages and facials, plus wellness services like laser hair removal. Founder Lyndsey Brantley created it as a place for real rest and has been ranked one of the best spas in Houston.

Come Bee Well House

Designed for meditation and mindfulness, Come Bee Well House is an intimate space known for its sound-based relaxation and wellness technology that prioritizes nervous system restoration. It’s the perfect reset after nonstop networking.